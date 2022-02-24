Naomi Watts is 'happy' for Tom Holland's success; Looks back on working with him on his debut film

Tom Holland is currently at the pinnacle of his career and the massive success of Spider-Man: No Way Home shows that the actor has now sealed his place among Hollywood's biggest stars and is currently the favourite actor of his generation. Although Tom's success has come as no surprise to one person and that is his first co-star, Naomi Watts who starred in his debut film The Impossible.

In a recent interview with ComicBook Movie, Watts reflected on working with a young Tom Holland and revealed that she always knew he would have a successful career ahead. In Holland's first film, The Impossible, Watts played the role of his mother. With Spider-Man: No Way Home becoming a huge box office success and Tom's recent release Uncharted also following the same route, the actor's career has been the talk of the town.

Responding to all the success that Holland has achieved, Watts said, "[It's] so wonderful. I’m so happy for him. I always knew that Tom would go on and have a pretty outstanding career." Adding on, she spoke about his work on The Impossible and added, This was a kid who was doing his first movie, had unbelievable access to emotions, had great discipline and whether or not that comes from his dance and athletic background", via ComicBook Movie.

The actress further also pointed out how Holland had great family support when it comes to his career and that has been helpful. Tom recently concluded his Spider-Man trilogy with the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home. As for his return as the superhero, it hasn't yet been confirmed.

