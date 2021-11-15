From Naomi Watts to Kristen Stewart, these actresses essayed Princess Diana’s portrayal to perfection

Certain public figures have had lives so iconic or monumental that they’ve been recreated through the years with many different perspectives. Princess Diana who passed away in a car crash when she was only 36-years-old, certainly had a monumental life. From being married young to the future king of England, to her troubled marriage with Prince Charles and all that followed, Princess Di has been a subject of conversation in her life and after. Today, we’re looking at 3 actresses who essayed the role of the late icon.

Kristen Stewart: The actress recently essayed the role of Diana in her 2021 release film Spencer. The film's timeline puts focus on her troubled marriage to Prince Charles, her formative years with sons Prince William and Harry and her struggle to survive in the royal family.

Naomi Watts: Essayed the role of the people’s princess in the 2013 film Diana. The film, if you haven't seen it, followed the complicated relationship she shared with heart surgeon Hasnat Khan and Dodi Fayed after her split with Prince Charles. Asked what compelled her to take on the role, Watts told reporters before the release, "Ultimately, the reason I wanted to say 'no' so much became the reason I wanted to do it as well. I was intrigued by the challenge. I mean, in the beginning, I thought, how do you possibly take on the most famous woman of all time when everybody feels they know her so well? How do you take possession of that character? So that was daunting, to use a word of hers…"

Emma Corrin: Essaying the role of the people’s princess in season 4 of The Crown, Emma recent portrayal was every bit convincing as it could be. The show’s timeline in S4 focussed on the princess’ earlier years with the royal family and Prince Charles, before deciding to part ways. In the upcoming season 5 of the Netflix show, it will further delve into the princess’ later years, which will be portrayed by Elizabeth Debicki.

