Naomi Watts pens a sweet birthday tribute for ex Liev Schreiber; See pic

Naomi Watts is wishing ex Liev Schreiber a happy birthday. The former couple, who have two children, Kai, 12, and Sasha, 14, divorced in September 2016, and on Monday, the actress posted a picture of their family of four on Instagram with a tribute on his 54th birthday. However, he celebrated Watts' 53rd birthday last week.

Check out her post here:

"Happy birthday to this fellow Libra @lievschreiber, the other half of these precious gifts! hope you have an amazing day!!" Watts wrote in the caption, sharing a black-and-white selfie in the snow, featuring their kids. In his tribute last week, Schreiber also shared a snuggled-up selfie with Kai and Sasha, writing "Happy Birthday mom!!! We love you beyond beyond." However, Schreiber said in 2018 that she and Watts had a good co-parenting relationship following their divorce.

"It's always hard, you know? You build a life with someone and things change," the Ray Donovan star said on Sunday Today with Willie Geist at the time as per PEOPLE. "And I think the way that we've looked at it is that we'll always be partners with these kids."

"It's important to support each other," added Schreiber as per PEOPLE. "I was making some jokes at breakfast about Mommy with [the kids] and their eyes light up when I talk about her. You can see how important it is to them that their parents care about each other." Meanwhile, in May 2020, the parents and their children performed a family TikTok dance while socially isolating themselves amid the pandemic. They were shown in the video doing synchronized routines to Doja Cat's song "Say So," which included a sequence of arm and hip gestures.

