Naomi Watts Recalls Awkward Audition With Famous Actor; Says She 'Did Feel A Bit Rattled'

Naomi Watts recalled a really embarrassing audition. The 55-year-old actress participated in a roundtable conversation with The Hollywood Reporter alongside Jodie Foster, Brie Larson, Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Aniston, Ana Sawai, and Sofía Vergara.

Watts described an instance in which she was forced to perform a make-out scene with a well-known actor as part of a chemistry exam. She said, "Yes, I have. Only once, and it was pretty painful," as the roundtable discussion switched to Anne Hathaway's April comments about having to kiss ten actors in one day for chemistry testing.

Actress Naomi Watts discusses unsuccessful audition make-out session

She claimed that her make-out session was clearly unsuccessful because she did not get the position after her audition. She claimed it was a well-known actor and that there was no 'cut' called, so it just kept going, which made it uneasy.

She then recalled that they had said something like, "Okay, okay," to which they had both replied, "Oh, we're sorry, we missed that." As she put it, "I was a little startled."

Watts declined to reveal the identity of the actor or the production for which she was trying out. Kidman (56) quipped in the interview that "maybe secretly I've been excited" to make out with a co-star, while Aniston (55) claimed she had never been asked a question like that at an audition.

Watts described her early troubles with acting auditions, acknowledging that she was "shockingly bad" at them. She focused on the difficult nature of chemistry tests between performers, calling them "impossible" due to the tight atmosphere they produced.

Naomi Watts reflects on David Lynch's unique casting approach

Watts reflected on her interactions with filmmaker David Lynch during the Mulholland Drive casting process, highlighting his unusual approach. Lynch, she recounted, started a conversation about her personal background by simply saying, "Tell me about yourself." Watts was initially astonished by this break from the norm, but she found herself lured into the conversation.

She recalls being surprised and thinking, "Really?" when Lynch displayed genuine interest in her outside of the stage. This unexpected chat left a lasting impression on her. Watts, with the benefit of hindsight, recognized Lynch's innovative technique, which avoided the traditional audition process.

She was relieved not to be subjected to the usual pressure, which allowed Lynch to express her genuine desire to learn more about her personal life. She noted that this experience had a significant impact on how she perceived the mechanics of casting in the industry.

At the time, Hathaway, 41, told V Magazine that "it had been considered normal to request an actor to engage in romantic scenes with other actors to gauge chemistry" in the 2000s. This was during the film's April promotion.

She recalled getting word at an audition that she had been cast and that ten gentlemen would be coming in that day. Hathaway thought about this and wondered if it was expected of her to be eager to flirt with each of them. She admitted to being disgusted by the idea, saying it sounded terrible to her.

