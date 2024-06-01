Naomi Watts Reminices About Late Fued Co-Star Treat Williams; Shares 'He Was Filled With Gratitude'

Actress Naomi Watts recently spoke to PEOPLE magazine about memories with her late co-star Treat Williams, revealing that the star loved his life to the fullest. Watts and Williams shared the screen in Ryan Murphy's Feud, an anthology series.

Naomi Watts shares memories of Treat Williams

Watts, who starred as an editor and socialite Barbara Paley against Trent’s William Paley-her on-screen husband and CBS executive, said that the star was filled with gratitude. “I feel the gratitude in my 50s to have my hands on that kind of material with such a dynamic woman. He felt it,” said Watts, adding that Williams felt this constantly, even as he hit 71 and celebrated his birthday on the sets. The King Kong alum recalled that the late great Williams kept repeating these words: “I can't believe I've got this. This is unbelievable.”

Watts further added that this sense of gratitude did translate on screen in their roles as husband and wife. "We had moments where it was big rows that were filled with horrific insults and all kinds of things," said the actress. But when it culminated in the final moments of the show, as Barabara (affectionately called Babe) bid goodbye to her husband, Williams could not help but break down in those moments.

Watts opined that people grow sentimental as they age. “He loved his life and it is senseless and tragic that he's not here period,” the actress told the outlet, further sharing that she thinks it's tragic that Williams is not here to witness the “adoration with what he gave.”

Treat Williams: An actor's actor

Williams died in a tragic road accident at the age of 71 in Vermont. Feuds turned out to be the actor’s final role on screen, which he filmed just before his passing away. In a career that spanned nearly 50 years, Williams appeared in mega hits like the TV series Everwood and the film Hair. Barry McPherson, his agent confirmed the news, adding that the late star was an actor’s actor, and enjoyed adoration from filmmakers for his demeanor

As the news of his tragic passing away came out, Watts shared an ode to her fellow colleague, calling him a gentleman who never spoke anything less than highly of his family. He is survived by his wife, Pam Van Sant, and two children: Gill and Ellie.

