Naomi Watts to be seen in Amazon Prime horror film Goodnight Mommy; Here's what you can expect

Amazon Prime Video's upcoming horror film, Goodnight Mommy, is all set to make its streaming premiere on September 16, 2022. The movie is a remake of the 2014 Austrian film also called Goodnight Mommy. The plot of the horror movie revolves around twin brothers who visit their mother's house, but they begin to realize something is not right.

Goodnight Mommy 2022 The film is led by Naomi Watts along with Cameron Crovetti and Nicholas Crovetti in supporting but strong roles. Matt Sobel is the director of the movie. The screenplay is written by Kyle Warren and Veronika Franz. Goodnight Mommy 2022 Official trailer Amazon Prime dropped the official trailer of the movie on August 24, 2022. The trailer begins at a pretty frightening note where one of the twin boys is running to escape himself from a burning house. The trailer cinematically shows the house burning in the background. The trailer establishes that the two brothers seem to suspect that something is wrong with their mother without giving away the important elements. If you are a horror fan, you are going to love the creepy tone of the trailer.

What should fans expect? As established by the trailer, this horror flick will definitely keep you on your seat’s edge. If you are looking for a terrifying cinematic experience, this is it. The trailer definitely makes you want to watch more of Naomi Watts which is certainly expected. Goodnight Mommy 2022 Official Synopsis As the twin brothers visit their mom's country home they find her face wrapped in bandages. The mom explained it was because of cosmetic surgery that she had gotten recently. The boys sense something wasn't right. The official synopsis also states that the mom sets pretty strange rules of the house. In fact, she is spotted smoking in the bathroom, ripping the drawing made by the boys. Her bizarre behavior makes the boys come to a horrifying confusion that is she their mother after all. Goodnight Mommy cast

Naomi Watts Naomi Watts is definitely the star of the movie. According to the trailer Watts convincingly plays the role of a troubled mom. Undoubtedly the actress looks pretty stunning in her new creepy avatar. Viewers can definitely expect a powerful performance from this legendary artist.

Apart from the upcoming Prime movie, Naomi Ellen Watts popularly known as Naomi Watts is a British actress who has appeared in a number of films and shows like, For Love Alone (1986), Hey Dad..! (1990), Brides of Christ (1991), Home and Away (1991), and the film Flirting (1991). Over the recent years, Watts appeared in several notable roles in hits like Mulholland Drive, Eastern Promises, The Painted Veil, and so many more. Nicholas Crovetti and Cameron Crovetti