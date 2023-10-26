Napolean Teaser : Everything we know so far about this epic historic tale

Napoleon, a grand historical epic directed by Ridley Scott, is set to march into theaters next month. With the film's debut just around the corner, a brand-new teaser has been unveiled via Sony Pictures' official Twitter account, showcasing breathtaking battle scenes.

Napolean: About the upcoming epic tale

The footage of Napoleon by Sony introduces Academy Award-winner Joaquin Phoenix as the historical Emperor of the French, leading a majestic cavalry charge against his foes. The film's epic scale is effectively conveyed with thousands of soldiers engaged in brutal warfare. While this teaser offers only a glimpse of what's to come, the movie's official R-rating suggests it will be an unapologetically intense and gory war film.

As a biographical portrayal of Napoleon Bonaparte, it's no surprise that the movie will feature larger-than-life battle sequences, especially under the direction of Ridley Scott. However, the film is not just an action spectacle; it will also delve into the Emperor's journey to power and his relationship with Empress Joséphine, portrayed by Vanessa Kirby. This will provide a deeper understanding of the conqueror's psychology.

The official synopsis of the film read: A look at the military commander's origins and his swift, ruthless climb to the emperor, viewed through the prism of his addictive and often volatile relationship with his wife and one true love, Josephine.

The movie is already slated to have a lengthy runtime of 2 hours and 38 minutes. However, in true Ridley Scott fashion, a director's cut is in the works. While the details of this extended version remain under wraps, it is expected to be over four hours long and will shed light on Joséphine's early years.

Napolean: Release Date

The release date for Ridley Scott's epic four-hour director's cut of Napoleon has not been announced yet, but it will premiere exclusively on Apple TV+ after the movie has completed its entire theatrical run. With roughly an additional hour and a half of footage, it will be intriguing to see how this extended edition impacts the film while preserving its narrative integrity. Audiences can experience the full scope of the film when it conquers the big screen on November 22, marking its global theatrical release. In the meantime, you can catch a glimpse of the movie's grandeur by watching the new teaser available on Twitter.

