Napoleon: Joaquin Phoenix portrays legendary French ruler in trailer; Check release date, cast and more

You would think that with a slew of biopics coming out left, right, and center in Hollywood, maybe the hype for biopics might die down or damper people's enthusiasm. But that is absolutely not the case for Ridley Scott's Napoleon starring Joaquin Phoenix in a lead role. Earlier today, the trailer for Ridley Scott's much-awaited Napolean finally dropped. And, it takes you back to the era of Napoleon Bonaparte.

Joaquin Phoenix portrays legendary French ruler in Napoleon trailer

Joaquin Phoenix joins forces with his Gladiator director for an epic historical drama, portraying French commander Napoleon Bonaparte. The film trailer gives you a glimpse of the movie that explores Napoleon's rise to power as well as his tumultuous romance with Empress Joséphine, played by Vanessa Kirby.

Sony Pictures and Apple TV+ released the trailer on July 10, unveiling the story set in 1793 France. As Napoleon gains power, the film’s trailer delves into his journey to becoming a ruler and showcases his complicated dynamics with Josephine as well. The trailer showcases their initial meeting, Napoleon's ambition for greatness, and his transformation into a formidable leader.

Napolean was often seen as a mastermind when it came to warfare, and the trailer leaves its viewers on a cliffhanger when Napoleon orders soldiers to be shot as they realize they are walking on frozen ground. The trailer pulls the audience in by making them eager to witness the grandeur and intensity of this historical film.

Fans react to Napolean trailer

Fans were captivated by the film's visuals and Phoenix's performance, praising his versatility and talent. The film’s trailer received an enthusiastic response from fans, who expressed their excitement about the film's aesthetics and Joaquin Phoenix's performance.

One fan praised Phoenix's versatility, saying, "From Commodus in Gladiator, Johnny Cash in Walk The Line, to Joker, and now as Napoleon, damn! We believe in Joaquin Phoenix's supremacy!"

Another fan was deeply moved, commenting, "Goosebumps totally. No one can do justice to this role except the one and only Joaquin Phoenix." The fans' reactions highlight the anticipation and confidence in Phoenix's ability to deliver a captivating portrayal.

Meanwhile, the film titled Napolean’s official logline describes it as a ‘grand action epic’ that ‘chronicles the remarkable life of French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte’. Directed by the renowned Ridley Scott, the movie presents Bonaparte's captivating rise and fall against a visually stunning backdrop. It showcases his visionary military strategies and political maneuvers.

Cast

Joaquin Phoenix will be taking up the role of the historic emperor Napolean, while Vanessa Krike will be playing his wife and later empress Jospehine. Tahar Rahim, Jodie Comer, Edouard Philipponnat, will be co-starring in the star-studded movie as well.

The epic saga movie Napolean in scheduled to release in theaters worldwide on the November 22. Later on, it will be available for streaming on Apple TV+.