Napoleon trailer: Joaquin Phoenix as ruthless Napoleon Bonaparte wins hearts; here's everything to know

Sony Pictures and Apple TV+ unveiled the trailer of Napoleon on July 10. Set in 1793, this movie delves into Napoleon’s journey as he becomes a ruler. The official logline describes the movie as a ‘grand action epic’ that ‘chronicles the remarkable life of French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte’.

Napoleon’s trailer has received exceptional reviews from viewers for its visuals and performances delivered by the actors. Here is everything to know about Napoleon's trailer.

Napoleon’s trailer

Napoleon’s trailer is set in 1793 in France. The trailer touches on several topics ranging from Napoleon’s journey towards rule over the kingdom to his tumultuous relationship with Josephine.

The movie will take us through the events as Napoleon turns into a tyrant after being entrusted with more responsibility. In the trailer Joaquin Phoenix as Napoleon says, “I am destined for greatness. But those in power will only see me as a sword.” This movie will also show how Napoleon meets Josephine (played by Vanessa Kirby).

The official tagline of Napoleon reads: The film captures Bonaparte's relentless journey to power through the prism of his addictive, volatile relationship with his one true love, Josephine, showcasing his visionary military and political tactics against some of the most dynamic practical battle sequences ever filmed.

Impressed fans have left enthusiastic remarks in the comment section.

About Napoleon

Directed by the renowned Ridley Scott, the Napoleon movie features Bonaparte's captivating rise and fall against a visually stunning backdrop. It showcases his visionary military strategies and political maneuvers. Scheduled to be released on November 22, 2023, the cast of Napoleon includes Joaquin Phoenix, Vanessa Kirby, Tahar Rahim, Jodie Comer, Edouard Philipponnat, and more. After the worldwide theater release, this movie will also be available for streaming on Apple TV+.

