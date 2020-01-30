Narcos Mexico Season 2 Trailer: A white storm is coming; Watch VIDEO

Netflix dropped the Narcos Mexico season 2 trailer and it teases Félix Gallardo's expanding drug empire. It warns of a white storm coming while Scoot McNairy tries to sniff his trail.

Narcos: Mexico is returning with its second season and we've been blessed with a trailer. The new trailer looks back at the old world and explores a new set of forbidden streets of Mexico. The new Narcos: Mexico season 2 trailer continues to follow the story of Félix Gallardo. Fans will play witness to his growing drug empire in Mexico but he has a new enemy to worry about. The new trailer informs that an American agent is on the trail of a drug king.

The American agent is played by Scoot McNairy. Referring to older seasons, the trailer sees Gallardo mentioning the names of Pablo Escobar and Cali Cartel while announcing, "The Colombians are no longer in charge.” An interesting way to call back on the seasons gone by.

Gallardo goes on to warn about a "white storm," referring to his expanding cocaine and other drugs drove empire. There are shots of the drug manufactured and sold, glimpses at the high-end lifestyle that Gallardo leads and more. Check out the trailer below:

The official synopsis reads, "Narcos: Mexico Season 2 continues the story of Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo, now the Godfather of the first Mexican cartel – the Guadalajara cartel – as he struggles to maintain control, grow his empire, and reconcile the betrayals and sacrifices he had to make on his way to becoming El Padrino. As friction between the different “plazas” of his cartel rises, Félix’s control over the situation slips. Meanwhile, the death of DEA agent Kiki Camarena at the hands of the cartel and corrupt politicians brings a hailstorm of retribution to Mexico. “Operation Leyenda” led by the dogged DEA agent Walt Breslin, whose methods aren’t always by-the-book, targets Félix Gallardo and his chief lieutenants, adding to the instability and volatility of the cartel."

Narcos: Mexico season 2 drops on Netflix on February 13.

