Naruto returns next week: Everything to know about upcoming episodes

The news of Naruto coming back had been around for a year now. Ardent fans were delighted to know that their favorite show was making a return to the screens after such a long time. 2023 marks the 20th anime anniversary of this iconic show. In light of the same, word was around that the makers would definitely do something for the show. Well, the good news is that we will have a couple of episodes to reminisce about this week. Here is everything to know about Naruto's return this week.

Naruto new episodes: Everything to know about it

So far, the makers have released only one teaser visual ahead of the premiere of the show. This was also the poster containing Naruto and Madara Uchiha in the frame. The makers made a note to confirm that this will be a 4-week journey and the show will bring out four episodes. As of the time of writing, the contents of the new episodes were not known to the fans. But the four episodes are sure to pay an ode to the original story and references from the show. The official website of Naruto suggests that the original Team 7 from the Naruto anime, i.e., Naruto, Sasuke, Sakura, and Kakashi will make a return in the new one.

In addition to this, the official website also gave away the opening and ending theme song of the 4-episode launch. This includes the opening theme song to be performed by FLOW. This song will be "GO!!!" from the original anime, but it will be redone by the band. As for the ending theme song, it will be a cover of ORANGE RANGE's "Viva☆Rock"! The internet is certainly buzzing with the news and the excitement from the side of the fans is immense, to say the least.

Advertisement

Naruto Return: Release date and streaming details

The final release date of the new Naruto episodes is September 3, 2023. The anime will air one episode each on Sundays at 5:30 pm JST on TV Tokyo-affiliated Japanese television networks. As of the time of writing, the streaming details of the anime have not been revealed. Thus, we will be sure to update this section as soon as that is confirmed. Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for all the latest updates on the reboot and other anime.

ALSO READ: Naruto: Not One Piece, but Dragon Ball was the inspiration behind the anime; Here's how