Naruto: When will 4 new episodes release? Date, time, streaming details and more

In an announcement made by the official website of the Naruto anime franchise, fans are informed of a slight change in plans regarding the premiere of the highly anticipated four "brand-new" episodes. These episodes, dedicated to celebrating the anime's remarkable 20-year journey, were originally scheduled to begin airing on September 3.

September 3rd might have lost its spot on the countdown, but the new premiere date will be dropping soon, so keep those kunai-sharp eyes peeled. In the meantime, enjoy some Boruto: Naruto Next Generations nostalgia, and get ready to celebrate two decades of ninja greatness.

When will the 4 new episodes of Naruto release?

The release date has been postponed to a later, yet-to-be-disclosed date. This delay is attributed to the creators' commitment to ensuring the utmost quality of the content. The production team is diligently working to enhance the episodes, a decision likely aimed at delivering a viewing experience that lives up to the high standards set by the franchise.

Marking a milestone in the franchise's history, these upcoming episodes aim to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Naruto anime, which debuted back in October 2002. To add to the excitement, FLOW, a well-known music group, is set to perform a special 20-year-anniversary version of their song "GO!!!" as the opening theme for these episodes. Additionally, they will also be performing a cover of Orange Range's "Viva Rock" for the ending theme.

The whole Naruto franchise!

The Naruto franchise includes multiple television anime, anime films, and original video anime. The Naruto television anime aired from 2002 to 2007. The Naruto Shippuden sequel series premiered in 2007 and ended in 2017. The sequel manga, "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations," was introduced by Ukyō Kodachi and Mikio Ikemoto in May 2016 in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump. Notably, in November 2020, Masashi Kishimoto, the original creator of the Naruto manga, took the reins as the manga's writer.

The "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" television anime had its debut in Japan on TV Tokyo in April 2017. The initial phase of the anime, referred to as "Part I," concluded with its 293rd episode on March 26. Excitingly, the production of "Part II" of the anime has been officially confirmed, ensuring a continuation of the storyline and adventures.

Naruto's journey has been a rollercoaster of action, emotion, and unforgettable moments, and these new episodes are gearing up to take us on yet another thrilling ride. So, whether you're a Leaf Village veteran or a newbie to the Hidden Sand, get ready to dive back into the shinobi world – it's gonna be one heck of a 20th-anniversary bash! Believe it!