NASA Provides Update On Astronauts Sunita Williams And Barry Wilmore's Possible Return To Earth; DEETS Here

In a series of developments regarding Astronauts Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore aboard the International Space Station, NASA has shared that the duo could only return in February 2025 if their Boeing Starliner remains unsafe. While the mission was initially planned for a duration of 10 days, it got prolonged due to a series of technical glitches, leaving people concerned about the safety of the astronauts.

Talks with SpaceX for a safe return

The mission embarked on June 5, and the spacecraft was docked at ISS, unfortunately not without another series of issues, including four helium leaks plus five failures of its 28 maneuvering thrusters, as reported earlier.

The technical issues identified with the Starliner aircraft include a faulty propulsion system, which resulted in thruster failures and helium leaks. It was the spacecraft’s first time hosting a manned crew, in a crucial mission for NASA to assess if it is fit for routine astronaut flights.

The space exploration organization is currently looking through multiple ways to ensure that Williams and Wilmore return to Earth safely. NASA is in talks with SpaceX to evaluate if the latter’s Dragon Capsule would be fit to launch the rescue program.

SpaceX launch delayed by a month; possible appointment by NASA

While initially scheduled for takeoff in mid-August, the SpaceX Crew-9, a Commercial Crew Program (CCP) spacecraft proven for its efficiency, launch has now been shifted to after September 24, NASA has confirmed. It has also been discussed that NASA might only send two astronauts on the Crew-9 so that Williams and Wilmore can come back with them.

Guardian reported that there had been some behind-the-scenes conflict between NASA and Boeing, with some members of the former questioning if the aerospace company should be tasked with the duo’s return. Boeing has already been grappling with a PR crisis for quite some time, and this mission indicates a significant blow to the ambitions of the aerospace company to compete with SpaceX.

