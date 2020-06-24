  1. Home
  2. entertainment

NASA tweeting about BTS singer Jin sends ARMY over the moon; Fans want Seokjin to be crowned the moon king

NASA just tweeted about BTS singer Jin after a fan requested that the moon is given to Seokjin. The response left the ARMY screaming.
28670 reads Mumbai Updated: June 24, 2020 02:40 pm
NASA tweeting about BTS singer Jin sends ARMY over the moon; Fans want Seokjin to be crowned the moon kingNASA tweeting about BTS singer Jin sends ARMY over the moon; Fans want Seokjin to be crowned the moon king
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

What just happened?! For a minute, we couldn't believe our eyes. NASA tweeted about Seokjin! Yes, you read that right. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration tweeted about BTS singer Jin. Okay, we realised we got a tad excited and you will need a little more context here to share our vibe. It all happened when a Twitter user tried to grab NASA's attention and request them to give Jin the moon. Well, why not? Our worldwide handsome deserves it! 

The Twitter user, who goes by the handle @JinMoonphany, tweeted, "Yeah I am postin a lot about Jin at the moment because I want @NASA to give him the moon. But I swear I'm hard OT7 stan. I love them all so much. They are literally the reason why I even smile." To everyone's surprise, NASA actually responded to the tweet. The Twitter handle replied, "The Moon already belongs to everybody, even Seokjin," adding a gif of the moon. 

Check out the interaction below: 

NASA's reply broke the internet. The ARMY showered NASA with love with a few fans requesting the Moon crooner crowned the moon king. "But like can we crown seokjin the moon king," a tweet read. Another fan added, "seokjin discovered the moon so it's his only". There is also a petition floated to make Jin the sole owner of the moon. 

Check out a few more reactions here: 

What do you have to say to this heartwarming interaction? Let us know if Jin should be crowned as the Moon King in the comments below. 

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

ALSO READ: BTS: Jin reminds us he is 'Worldwide Handsome' as he hosts his longtime friend's wedding; See photo & video

Credits :Twitter

Latest Videos
Deepika Padukone’s beauty and makeup secrets REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut on Hrithik Roshan calling her a gold digger, nepotism & battling financial lows
Kumkum Bhagyas Sriti Jha on equation with Shabbir Ahluwalia, missing work, non payment of dues
Father's Day 2020: Celeb dads who celebrated the occasion for the FIRST time
Celebs who are yoga enthusiasts
Sushmita Sen on turning ‘Aarya’ for her Alizeh, Renee, Rohman Shawl & her comeback
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: Here’s a timeline of police investigation in the case
Amit Bhadana on struggles to become the most followed YouTuber in India, criticism
Manish Malhotra and Kareena Kapoor Khan talk about The Blender's Pride Fashion Tour in Hyderabad
Sushant Singh Rajput demise : Rhea Chakraborty interrogated for 9 hours by Mumbai Police
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise : Kangana Ranaut asks, 'Did someone put the idea of suicide in his mind?'
Anonymous 10 minutes ago

Ahem... Can someone just explain me Tf just happened

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement