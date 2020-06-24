NASA tweeting about BTS singer Jin sends ARMY over the moon; Fans want Seokjin to be crowned the moon king

NASA just tweeted about BTS singer Jin after a fan requested that the moon is given to Seokjin. The response left the ARMY screaming.

What just happened?! For a minute, we couldn't believe our eyes. NASA tweeted about Seokjin! Yes, you read that right. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration tweeted about BTS singer Jin. Okay, we realised we got a tad excited and you will need a little more context here to share our vibe. It all happened when a Twitter user tried to grab NASA's attention and request them to give Jin the moon. Well, why not? Our worldwide handsome deserves it!

The Twitter user, who goes by the handle @JinMoonphany, tweeted, "Yeah I am postin a lot about Jin at the moment because I want @NASA to give him the moon. But I swear I'm hard OT7 stan. I love them all so much. They are literally the reason why I even smile." To everyone's surprise, NASA actually responded to the tweet. The Twitter handle replied, "The Moon already belongs to everybody, even Seokjin," adding a gif of the moon.

Check out the interaction below:

The Moon already belongs to everybody, even Seokjin. pic.twitter.com/S9hOxem70h — NASA (@NASA) June 23, 2020

NASA's reply broke the internet. The ARMY showered NASA with love with a few fans requesting the Moon crooner crowned the moon king. "But like can we crown seokjin the moon king," a tweet read. Another fan added, "seokjin discovered the moon so it's his only". There is also a petition floated to make Jin the sole owner of the moon.

Check out a few more reactions here:

OMG! Ya'll made NASA come out and make a statement!

Here you go, #JIN honey! You have the Moon! #BTSARMY @BTS_twt — Tia⁷ is on @BTS_twt #StayGold_BTS (@MrsTOH2O) June 24, 2020

RARE picture of Kim Seokjin discovering the moon. Since he discovered it, it belongs to him only! pic.twitter.com/pLcnTHxhA2 — celi (@ksjpouty) June 24, 2020

i give all my property rights to kim seokjin now the moon belongs to him only — ً(@soulmatesuga) June 24, 2020

seokjin moon prince? — (@Yoonies_Moon) June 24, 2020

What do you have to say to this heartwarming interaction? Let us know if Jin should be crowned as the Moon King in the comments below.

