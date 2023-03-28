Nashville school shooting: Hailey Bieber is heartbroken as she shares stats on firearms and children’s death

Hailey Bieber is heartbroken following the tragic Nashville school shooting. For the unversed, six people including three children have been killed after a mass shooting took place at Covenant School in Nashville, Tennesse in the US on 27 March, 2023.

According to BBC, the three children killed are aged nine or under, and the adults were staff members at a private Christian school which has about 200 students. The police have named 28-year-old Audrey Hale as the suspect, who was an ex-student of the same school and has a degree in design.

And now, Hailey took to her social media space to express her grief following the unfortunate incident.

Hailey Bieber heartbroken over Nashville school shooting

A few moments ago, Hailey Bieber, 26, took to the story feature on her Instagram space and shared statistics related to firearms and children and teens’ deaths in the US. The statistic posted by Every Town Research read, “Firearms are the #1 leading cause of death for American children and teens.” Sharing this, Hailey added a caption that said, “Let that sink in…(heartbreak emoji)”.

In the next story, Hailey shared another post by Peter Frampton that mentioned tight gun control regulations. It said, “I have posted this before but… 26 years ago, a gunman entered Dunblane Primary School in Scotland killing 16 kids and a teacher. The UK govt responded by enacting tight gun control legislation. In the 9400+ days since, there have been a total of 0 school shootings in the UK. Take a look below.

