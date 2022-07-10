Natalia Dyer reveals she & her Stranger Things co-stars have a group chat where they send 'RoNance' memes

Stranger Things fan club is massive and there are several plot lines and theories that netizens have come up with over the years. While one of biggest love triangles on the show has been observed between the characters of Nancy (Natalia Dyer), Steve (Joe Keery) and Jonathan (Charlie Heaton), it seems the cast members themselves have been shipping another love story altogether.

In a recent interaction for Netflix's fandom site, Tudum, Dyer was seen discussing her character's love story and revealed how fans have different ideas for Nancy Wheeler. Speaking about the same, she said, "There's a lot of things going on, and I don't know if that sort of high school romance thing is as important as everything else." Adding on, she revealed how fans are not only shipping her with the characters of Steve and Jonathan but also Maya Hawke's Robin.

Opening about the same, she said, "But, yeah, I think there are things about both Steve and Jonathan that Nancy really likes. I noticed that there's a lot of RoNance shipping as well. I love Nancy having a girlfriend. It's nice." With Robin and Nancy's potential romance being tagged as "RoNance", Dyer further added what her cast members think about the same.

Revealing how Heaton, Keery, and Hawke have a group chat about the same, she added, "We actually have a text thread that talks [about that] a bit. We send each other memes of things regarding that ship, which is funny." Dyer further added how the internet has a different take on a lot of things related to the show. Although while Dyer's on-screen love life may be complicated, offscreen, she is in a relationship with her show's co-star Charlie Heaton. The couple has been going strong since 2016.

