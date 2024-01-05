Natalia Grace's former adoptive mother Kristine Barnett denies any wrongdoing; says allegations are 'false'

Natalia Grace's adoptive mother, Kristine Barnett, is addressing allegations that were made against her in the new docuseries, The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks. In the docuseries which aired on ID, Natalia accuses Kristine of abuse, including multiple sprays and belt beatings. She confronted her adoptive father face-to-face, Michael Barnett, who claimed he was also manipulated and mistreated by Kristine, his now ex-wife.

Kristine Barnett denies the allegations made against her

Kristine Barnett addresses the accusations from both Natalia and Michael and denies any form of abuse in a public Facebook post. "Natalia was a very much loved and cared for member of my family," she begins.

"She was not abused by anyone in my family," Kristine continues. "Let’s get straight to these allegations. Nobody ever took a belt to Natalia and the allegations that she was 'beaten' are just plain false. Any discipline of Natalia was very minimal and was not out of the bounds of normal parenting."

Kristine says that although she was not a perfect mom, she loved Natalia, and when referring to the Natalia Speaks docuseries, she called it a highly sensationalized show. "Natalia had made these allegations before and they were investigated as unfounded," Kristine writes.

Kristine also claims that Natalia "has alleged abuse by anyone who has had long-term contact" with her, including "neighbors teachers, and even children." Kristine claims these allegations were unfounded and notes that both she and Michael were found not guilty of abandoning Natalia. "If there had been any abuse of Natalia or evidence of it, I would have been found guilty of it and I would be in jail," Kristine writes, while also claiming that Natalia was never abandoned.

Kristine Barnett addressed the decision of changing Natalia's legal age

Kristine Barnett also mentions the decision in the statement to legally change Natalia's age from 8 to 22 in 2012. She wrote, "A series of legal happenings based on Natalia’s own behaviors, statements, and much evidence led to her being re-aged at the recommendation of law enforcement. As a result, she was allowed to make her own adult decisions of where to live and what to do with her life and time while living where she has."

Kristine continued in her Facebook post writing, "I believe Natalia takes advantage of that sympathy to manipulate people. I believe this because I sat through numerous hospital visits and therapy visits trying to understand and help Natalia and thinking we might be able to find the root of the issue. In the end, I learned she is a sociopath."

Kristine also expresses sympathy for Natalia and hopes she succeeds in life. She discusses her ex-husband Michael, who accused her of manipulation and mistreatment in Natalia Speaks. She claims the alleged "deterioration of his mental health" led to their divorce. She also states that Michael never abused Natalia either.

Speaking directly about the docuseries, Natalia Speaks, Kristine wrote, "While watching the current series, I found Natalia’s entire demeanor to be quite contradictory to the [demeanor] I experienced from her and it was eerie watching her as if she was very well coached in how she was dressed and behaved and presented herself." She also claims that the Natalia viewers see in the docuseries is not the "real Natalia." "Natalia will go to great lengths to hurt people but also to gain tremendous amounts of sympathy at the same time," she wrote.

Kristine ends her post by stating that she is not the "monster," as Michael had claimed in the docuseries. "Michael Barnett and Natalia Barnett may have the same monster but that monster is not me," she wrote. "That monster whether it’s mental illness sociopathy or whatever it actually is may be different for each of them. But it’s within their own psyche."

