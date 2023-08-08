Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied separation: How many kids does the couple share?

The marriage of renowned actor Natalie Portman and choreographer Benjamin Millepied has come to an end following over a decade of companionship. The decision arrives amidst speculation concerning Millepied's alleged involvement in an extramarital affair with Camille Etienne. Notably, the timing of this separation coincides with the couple's 11th wedding anniversary, observed on August 4. Recently, during an event in Australia Portman was seen without her wedding ring.

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepiedand's children

Portman and Millepied's have two children, Aleph, a son, who was born before they got married,and is 12 years old, and Amalia, a girl, is 6 years old. Separation between Portman and Millepied is likely to have the biggest impact on both children.

Relationship challenges and alleged affair of Benjamin Millepiedand

The marriage faced turbulence due to the emergence of reports suggesting an alleged romantic involvement between Millepied and Camille Etienne. Although Portman initially perceived the affair as a transient lapse, the repercussions of this revelation have evidently strained their marriage. Sources indicate that efforts have been made to reconcile the relationship in the face of this challenge. However, the profound impact of the alleged affair has prompted the couple to separate, with a focus on safeguarding the well-being and privacy of their children during this sensitive period.

ALSO READ: Did Natalie Portman give subtle hint on ending her marriage amidst husband's affair? Here's what we know

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepiedand's relationship timeline

The trajectory of Portman and Millepied's connection began on the set of the film Black Swan in 2009, where Millepied assumed the role of choreographer. Subsequent milestones include their engagement and the announcement of Portman's pregnancy in 2010, leading to the birth of their son Aleph in 2011. The couple sealed their commitment in a California wedding ceremony in 2012, and the birth of their daughter Amalia in 2017 further solidified their family unit. However, recent events have cast a shadow over their once-flourishing relationship. The strain induced by Millepied's alleged affair has tested their resilience and ultimately they made their decision to part ways.

Natalie Portman's next project

As Natalie Portman navigates the challenges brought forth by this separation, her unwavering dedication to her craft persists, evident in her upcoming project May December. While their personal journey takes an unforeseen turn, the paramount concern remains rooted in providing stability and shielding their children from the turmoil surrounding their marriage's dissolution.

ALSO READ: Why did Natalie Portman and husband Benjamin Millepied part ways? Here’s everything we know