Natalie Portman and estranged husband Benjamin Millepied spotted together amidst affair rumors; Here's what we know

In an unexpected turn of events, Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied were seen together at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup final and proved that they are dedicated co-parents. The ex-couple, who became estranged because of Millepied's alleged affair, put on a united front as they watched the England Lionesses play Spain's La Roja at Sydney's Stadium Australia. Aleph, the couple's 12-year-old son, was seated between them during this outing, which the Daily Mail captured.

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied keep a strong front for their kids

Portman wore a tan coat that was draped over a white top, while Millepied wore a dark jacket. This was the first time the duo made a public appearance together since the news of their separation, which was brought on by rumors that Millepied was involved with Camille Étienne, a 25-year-old climate activist. Despite these difficulties, the couple's will to put their family first is evident.

ALSO READ: Did Natalie Portman give subtle hint on ending her marriage amidst husband's affair? Here's what we know

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied are striving for reconciliation

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied have been trying hard to repair their relationship, an insider revealed to Page Six. Although the pair apparently split up last year, their bond is still strong as they navigate the challenges of their marriage. The insider highlighted that despite the conflict, their relationship has not broken, instead, they are committed to mending the rift brought on by the alleged affair. Millepied's sincere attempts to ask for Portman's forgiveness are motivated by his intense love for her and their children Aleph, 12, and Amalia, 6. The insider said “They have not split and are trying to work things out,” the source told us. “Ben is doing everything he can to get Natalie to forgive him. He loves her and their family.”

Advertisement

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied's love story

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied's story began on the set of Black Swan in 2009. The couple's connection blossomed, leading to a wedding in Big Sur, California, three years later. They share two children together, Aleph and Amalia. While their path has taken unexpected turns, including allegations of an affair and subsequent separation reports, it's to be seen if the couple divorces.

ALSO READ: Was Natalie Portman upset during park visit with husband Benjamin Millepied and kids? Here’s what we know