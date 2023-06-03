Natalie Portman-Benjamin Millepied rebuilding marriage amid affair fiasco, sources reveal

Natalie Portman and her husband, Benjamin Millepied, are navigating a difficult period in their marriage following Millepied's confession of an affair. The news has emerged through a French outlet, causing ripples in the public eye. However, sources close to the couple reveal that they are determined to rebuild their relationship and move forward, prioritizing their family and privacy.

A source affirms Millepied's remorse and efforts to reconcile

A source close to the couple shared insights into the situation, stating that Millepied deeply regrets his actions and is making every effort to seek forgiveness from Portman. Recognizing the magnitude of his mistake, he is committed to keeping their family intact and working through the challenges they face. The source also emphasizes Portman's desire to protect their children and maintain their privacy amidst this personal struggle.

ALSO READ: Best Actress in the world: Check out the Hollywood star who tops Google's list of answers

Portman and Millepied's journey, From Black Swan to May December

Portman and Millepied's relationship has roots that trace back to the set of the critically acclaimed film "Black Swan" in 2010. The couple's deep connection flourished during the filming process, with Millepied serving as the choreographer for the ballet-themed movie. They later tied the knot on August 4, 2012, and celebrated their milestone ten-year wedding anniversary in August 2022, expressing their enduring love and happiness.

Throughout their marriage, Portman and Millepied have collaborated on various projects, including the 2018 film "Vox Lux," where Millepied's choreography complemented Portman's portrayal of a troubled pop star. Their creative partnership has been a source of joy and inspiration for both, as they share a deep understanding of each other's strengths and weaknesses in the realm of dance and art.

Despite the recent challenges, Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied's commitment to their marriage remains strong. They continue to support each other in their respective careers and personal endeavors. The couple's journey is a testament to their resilience and determination to overcome obstacles together. While they navigate this difficult period out of the public eye, their focus remains on rebuilding trust, preserving their family unit, and moving forward with love and understanding.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Will Natalie Portman make a return to Star Wars' next installment? Actress REACTS