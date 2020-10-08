Natalie Portman drops a HUGE Thor: Love and Thunder spoiler; Teases her training from the Thor movie

Natalie Portman has shared an interesting update about Thor: Love and Thunder and shared an update on her training for the movie.

Thor: Love and Thunder is preparing to set the ball rolling in the coming few days. The team is assembling in Australia and it won't be long before Taika Waititi starts filming the fourth film of the franchise. As previously revealed, Natalie Portman returns as Jane Foster in the flick but she will be wielding the Mjolnir, playing the new Thor. But before she could take on the role of the Goddess of Thunder, Natalie is dropping interesting spoilers about the movie.

Speaking with Fatherly, the actress confirmed that Thor 4 will be based on the events of Mighty Thor. Marvel comic book fans know that Mighty Thor sees Jane battle with cancer. "I’m trying to think — it’s based on the graphic novel of the Mighty Thor. She’s going through cancer treatment and is a superhero on the side," she confirmed.

Speaking about her training, the actress confessed that she is excited and will be starting to train for the role and build up those mighty muscles. "If there can be all these female superheroes, the more of them they are, the better it is," she added.

Natalie's role as the new Thor was announced at the San Diego Comic-Con in 2019. The actress joined Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson on the stage and was presented with the Mjolnir by Waititi to reveal her upgraded role in the movie. As for the filming, there were reports suggesting that the team was finding another location within Australia. Find out why here: Thor: Love And Thunder: COVID 19 forces Chris Hemsworth starrer to relocate locations within Australia?

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×