Natalie Portman Expecting Baby No. 3, First With Tanguy Destable: ‘Such a Privelege and a Miracle’

Actress Natalie Portman is gearing up to welcome her third child. In a chat with Harper’s Bazaar, the star revealed that she’s currently pregnant and excited for her next child's birth. This would be her first baby with new partner Tanguy Destable, with whom she is said to have been dating since March 2025.

Natalie Portman talks about being pregnant for the third time

Speaking to the magazine about the big moment, the actress said, “Tanguy and I are very excited. I’m just very grateful. I know it’s such a privilege and a miracle.” She went on to acknowledge the difficulties of pregnancies and spoke about her own experience in the past, “I have so many people I love who’ve had such a hard time with it that I want to be respectful around that as well. It’s such a beautiful, joyous thing, and it’s also not an easy thing. And so I know how lucky it is. I’m very aware, and I’m very grateful. I have deep appreciation and gratitude.”

Natalie Portman previously had two kids, son Aleph, 14, and daughter Amalia, 9, whom she shares with her ex-husband, director-choreographer Benjamin Millepied. The two continue to co-parent their children following their divorce, which was finalized in March 2024, after the pair had separated the previous year quietly. The duo was married for 11 years in total, and following reports of his extramarital affair surfacing on the internet, they decided to separate.

Coming back to her current pregnancy, the 44-year-old revealed, “I have more energy than I thought I might,” noting that it may be the last child for her. The star continues to praise her children, mostly keeping them out of the public eye, and is known to be one of their biggest cheerleaders.

ALSO READ: Natalie Portman's Performance in Fountain of Youth Resurfaces: Did She Save Guy Ritchie’s Apple TV+ Adventure?