Natalie Portman Expresses Gratitude Post Divorce Call From Benjamin Millepied

Natalie Portman is filled with gratitude as she turns 43 this month. The Black Swan star was recently in the news amid her divorce from husband and choreographer Benjamin Millepied. They had been married for over a decade.

Embracing this new part of her life, Portman dedicated her birthday to her friends who have stuck beside her through thick and thin. She penned a heartfelt note for her buddies alongside pictures from memorable trips and dinners to celebrate her 43rd birthday.

Natalie Portman is grateful for her friends

Natalie Portman celebrated her 43rd birthday brimming with gratitude for her friends. She posted a carousel of happy pictures wrapped with a touching note acknowledging their constant love and support for the Oscar-winning actress.

“This year, on my birthday, I want to celebrate my gratitude for my friends who lift me up again and again,” Portman wrote in the caption of the June 9 Instagram post. The pictures showed the No Strings Attached star posing with her buddies donning a big grin.

The slides glimpsed memorable moments with her pals from seemingly different vacations or trips with them. It included snaps from the 2023 Cannes Film Festival afterparty and the Dior Fall-Winter 2023-2024 show in Paris. The only constant aspect in all of the pictures was the bright smile on the actor’s face.

The “lift me up again and again” part of the caption is speculated as a reference to the tumult of her divorce from French dancer Benjamin Millepied, 47, in February 2024. Nevertheless, Portman has seemingly embraced this new chapter and is manifesting happiness with her trustworthy group of friends. Portman and Milliepied share two children, son Aleph, 13, and daughter Amalia, 7.

The post received comments from notable figures like director Xavier Dolan, Juliane Moore, Reese Witherspoon, Chris Hemsworth, Mindy Kaling, and many others wishing the Hollywood star a happy birthday.

Natalie Portman’s friends helped her through the divorce from Benjamin Millepied

After their divorce, Portman and ex-husband Millepied were determined to make the separation a “smooth transition” for the sake of their two kids, a source close to the ex-couple told People in March. Co-parenting Aleph and Amalia is the priority for Portman and her ex-husband at the moment.

Besides, the Israeli-born actress had her friends supporting her which “helped her get through the worst of it,” the source added. The source highlighted that Portman was trying her best the cope with the situation by focusing on things that matter, her family, friends, and work.

The Leoon actress quietly filed for divorce in France in July 2023 after over a decade of their marriage. The divorce was finalized seven months later. This was soon after the news of Millepied’s extramarital affair made headlines earlier that year and was then confirmed by a rep for the actress.

Portman had met Millepied on the sets of Black Swan in 2009. The latter was her trainer and choreographer for the movie. The duo eventually hit it off and welcomed their first child in 2011, the same year she won an Oscar for Best Actress. The news of a wedding followed the next year. The ex-couple then moved to Paris in 2014 and had been living there until their second child was born in 2017. Currently, the family resides in the French capital itself.

