Natalie Portman reveals how 'greek god' Chris Hemsworth turned up to pick up his kids at the school

Natalie Portman is all set to return to the Thor universe with the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder. During her recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Portman spoke about her co-star Chris Hemsworth and recalled the time that she saw him arriving at the school where both their kids were going. While Natalie maintained how she was able to do the same with the least amount of attention, the same could not happen for her co-star.

Speaking to guest host Sean Hayes on the show, the actress said, "Chris' kids, for a period of the shooting, came to town and went to the same school as my kids. One day, we ended up at school pick up at the same time and I just felt so bad for him." She further added, "It felt like some weird sitcom of the superheroes at school pickup, you know?"

Natalie further revealed how she "camouflaged" with the other moms given that she's petite but with Hemsworth it's impossible to do the same. Speaking about how Hemsworth turned up at school, she added, "I'm small and can kind of camouflage with the moms. Then he comes in and it's like a Greek god walking through!"

The actress who will be returning as Jane Foster in the franchise will be seen wielding the Mjolnir in the film. Her Thor: Love and Thunder return also has her two kids, son Aleph, 11, and daughter Amalia, 5 excited and she admitted that they were excited to see her go to work for the Marvel film.

ALSO READ: Thor: Love and Thunder: Chris Hemsworth gives his superhero a Jean-Claude Van Damme twist in the new teaser