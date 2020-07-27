Natalie Portman REVEALS when Thor: Love and Thunder will begin shooting in Australia: More time to get jacked

During a recent Instagram Live session, Natalie Portman spoke candidly about how she's preparing for Thor: Love and Thunder and also revealed when she will commence shooting for the Taika Waititi directorial in Australia.

Recently, news broke out that famous personalities like Natalie Portman, Serena Williams, Jessica Chastain, Jennifer Garner, Uzo Aduba, Eva Longoria and more have invested in launching a Women's Soccer Team in Los Angeles making 'Angel City' the 11th franchise in the NWSL (National Women's Soccer League). While the football team will debut in 2022, Natalie and Serena recently hosted an Instagram Live session to talk about their new venture while the former's highly-awaited film Thor: Love and Thunder, which also stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson and Christian Bale, was also discussed.

The Taika Waititi directorial's shoot had to be put on hold because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic while the release date had to be shuffled a couple of times as well. Thanks to Portman, we now know when the team will commence shooting for the upcoming MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) film. Firstly, talking about her character Dr. Jane Foster and how she's transforming into Female Thor, the 39-year-old actor shared, "She’s actually The Mighty Thor. The comics had the female Thor when Jane becomes Thor, and she’s The Mighty Thor," and added, "We haven’t started. More time to get jacked. Which I have not. I’ve got the carbo-loading down, but not the exercise part," via Just Jared.

While talking about her excitement for Thor 4, Natalie revealed that she will begin shooting in Australia in early 2021. "Very excited. We're shooting in Australia at the beginning of next year... Obviously everything is weird because of pandemic time, who knows what’s happening. It will be exciting and I’m interested to see if I can gain muscle," Portman quipped.

As for her favourite Marvel character, Natalie picked Tessa's Valkyrie gushing "Major love for that woman."

Thor: Love and Thunder is slated to release on February 11, 2022.

