Natalie Portman Says "It Was Hard" While Addressing Backlash Over Star Wars' Role

Natalie Portman, who debuted in the entertainment world at the early age of 13, is now one of the most sought-after actresses. However, when she signed for the Star Wars prequels, she was merely a teenager. Over the years, she has been a part of many famous franchises, including Marvel Cinematic Universe. But playing Padmé Amidala in the Star Wars trilogy will always be a stepping mark in her career.

Padmé Amidala is one of the most famous and most recognizable characters now because of Natalie’s outstanding performance. However, time and again, the actress was criticized and received backlash for her role. Now, in a recent conversation, the Black Swan actress opened up about her experience of acting in the film series and what she thinks about the criticism.

ALSO READ: Austin Butler Reveals How Taylor Swift Was DJing At Paul McCartney's House Party

Natalie Portman on her experience of Star Wars

In an interview with Total Film (Games Radar), Natalie looked back at the time when she starred in Star Wars prequels. She said, "I see it as an extraordinarily lucky thing to have been part of. I know how meaningful it is for people. And, every day, still, people are like, 'I just watched it with my kids.' To be part of something like that that's part of that cultural mythology, and part of people's childhoods, in such a vibrant way, is so, so lucky.”

Advertisement

Talking about the backlash and hatred over her role, Natalie Portman continued, "And, yeah, I think obviously with the reaction to them when they came out, being as harsh at it was – it was hard. And obviously, over time they've gained more appreciation, which has been nice, to always feel the balm of time. But, yeah, I feel very blessed to have been part of that, at that moment in my life."

As Star Wars Episode 1 - The Phantom Menace marked its 25th anniversary, it was re-released in the theatres. Reacting to its celebration, the actress added, “You can only be so lucky to get to be part of something like that, you know? It's not something you can really plan for."

How old was Natalie Portman while shooting the Star Wars trilogy?

Natalie grabbed the opportunity to feature in the Star Wars trilogy within a few years after entering into acting. She was only 16 years old when she appeared as Padmé Amidala in The Phantom Menace which means she was only two years older than her character while shooting. During Attack of the Clones, she was 19 years old and in Revenge of the Sith, she was 22 years.

Advertisement

Well, Natalie Portman is gearing up for her next projects that are in the pipeline. The upcoming one is Lady in the Lake which is going to release on July 19, 2024, on Apple TV Plus.

ALSO READ: Lana Del Rey and Quavo Tease Upcoming Track Tough; All We Know About The Track So Far