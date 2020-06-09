Natalie Portman says she initially feared 'Defund the Police' Campaign but now is supporting it

Natalie Portman stands in support of 'Defund the Police' Campaign after George Floyd's death.

Ever since George Floyd's video went viral on the internet wherein four police policemen arrested him and one of them kneeled down on his neck until he died, millions of people in the US have come out on the streets to protest. Many celebrities have stood for the Black Lives Matter movement and now Natalie Portman is also expressing her take. Speaking about 'Defund the Police' campaign she stated, "When I first heard #defundthepolice, I have to admit my first reaction was fear."

"My whole life, police have made me feel safe. But that’s exactly the center of my white privilege: the police make me as a white woman feel safe, while my black friends, family and neighbors feel the opposite: police make them feel terror. And for good reason," she continued on Instagram. Natalie Portman also revealed that while she was scared initially but now she supports 'Defund the Police' campaign. “I am grateful to the leaders in the @mvmnt4blklives who have made us question the status quo," Natalie Portman added.

Check out her Instagram post:

Natalie Portman believes that police are the 6th leading cause of death for black men in the US. "These are not isolated incidents. They are patterns and part of the system of the over-policing of black Americans. Reforms have not worked. Minneapolis, where George Floyd was murdered, is one of the most progressive police forces in the country, having undergone extensive anti-bias training," she adds.

Also Read: Oscars 2020: Natalie Portman’s red carpet dress is a tribute to Greta Gerwig & other snubbed female directors

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×