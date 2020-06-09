Natalie Portman says she initially feared 'Defund the Police' Campaign but now is supporting it
Ever since George Floyd's video went viral on the internet wherein four police policemen arrested him and one of them kneeled down on his neck until he died, millions of people in the US have come out on the streets to protest. Many celebrities have stood for the Black Lives Matter movement and now Natalie Portman is also expressing her take. Speaking about 'Defund the Police' campaign she stated, "When I first heard #defundthepolice, I have to admit my first reaction was fear."
"My whole life, police have made me feel safe. But that’s exactly the center of my white privilege: the police make me as a white woman feel safe, while my black friends, family and neighbors feel the opposite: police make them feel terror. And for good reason," she continued on Instagram. Natalie Portman also revealed that while she was scared initially but now she supports 'Defund the Police' campaign. “I am grateful to the leaders in the @mvmnt4blklives who have made us question the status quo," Natalie Portman added.
Check out her Instagram post:
When I first heard #defundthepolice, I have to admit my first reaction was fear. My whole life, police have made me feel safe. But that’s exactly the center of my white privilege: the police make me as a white woman feel safe, while my black friends, family and neighbors feel the opposite: police make them feel terror. And for good reason. Police are the 6th leading cause of death for black men in this country. These are not isolated incidents. They are patterns and part of the system of over-policing of black Americans. Reforms have not worked. Minneapolis, where George Floyd was murdered, is one of the most progressive police forces in the country, having undergone extensive anti-bias training. I am grateful to the leaders in the @mvmnt4blklives who have made us question the status quo. And who have made us imagine, what a world could be like in which we invested in nourishing people; (in their education, healthcare, environment, shelter)— rather than putting all of our money into punishment. I’ve gotten to the age in my life, where if my gut feels uncomfortable, I take the situation as wrong. But this concept initially made me uncomfortable because I was wrong. Because the system that makes me feel comfortable is wrong. #defendblacklives#defundthepolice Swipe right for additional resources via @theslacktivists
