Natalie Portman steps out without wedding ring at Germany Conference amid new teaser release for May December

It's been a month since Natalie Portman and her husband, Benjamin Millepied, decided to go their separate ways. But don't worry, Natalie still looks as gorgeous as ever! She recently appeared at a conference in Germany wearing a fancy Chanel outfit. She had a big smile and flaunted those toned calves in some nice pointy heels, but there was something missing - her wedding ring.

Natalie and Benjamin aren’t together anymore

Natalie and Benjamin met while working on the movie Black Swan, and they got married in 2012. They have two children together, a 12-year-old son named Aleph and a 6-year-old daughter named Amalia. Everything seemed fine in their relationship until some rumors started swirling in June. These rumors cited that Benjamin had a short affair with a 25-year-old climate activist. Since the news of the affair tumbled out, Natalie and Benjamin have been trying to make their marriage work, but right now, it seems like they are not together. They are keeping things private, especially for the sake of their children.

Earlier there were pictures of Natalie looking sad while sitting with Benjamin in a park in June. And almost two months later, in August, she was seen without her wedding ring in Australia.

May December - Natalie’s upcoming movie’s teaser is out!

Meanwhile, the actress is now gearing up for the upcoming movie titled May December. In this movie, she plays a role in a story about a famous couple's past. Here’s the pitch of the movie: “Twenty years after their notorious tabloid romance gripped the nation, a married couple (Julianne Moore and Charles Melton) buckles under the pressure when an actress (Natalie Portman) arrives to do research for a film about their past.”

The film has received good reviews, and people are already talking about Natalie and her co-stars Julianne Moore and Charles Melton as potential nominees for the Oscars in 2024. Critics at the Cannes Film Festival praised the movie for its strong performances and great storytelling. The New York Film Festival even chose it as the opening film. The festival's director Dennis Lim said, “‘May December’ is a tour-de-force of writing, acting, and directing: a film built on moment-to-moment surprise, as thought-provoking as it is purely pleasurable. It cements Todd Haynes’s place as one of American cinema’s most brilliant mischief-makers and as an all-time great director of actors.”

You can watch a short teaser for the movie below, and a full trailer will probably come out soon.

