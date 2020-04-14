Natalie Portman takes online master classes for acting
The 38-year-old will offer lessons on online-education provider, MasterClass.
A trailer for the programme, sees Portman talk through her process and show how she's managed to become thrice-nominated for both the Academy Awards and BAFTAs, reports dailymail.co.uk.
In the two-minute clip, she begins by urging her students to, "be free, make mistakes, try things", stressing, "this is a job about your imagination".
Discussing how she connects with her characters, she explains: "You want to make it as human as possible - what is their desire?"
She continues: "I did not go to a traditional drama school, I learnt by doing. Now I've pieced together some things that were helpful for me that I want to share with you."
It’s been hard for me to read and focus on anything right now. But when I picked up M.F.K. Fisher’s The Gastronomical Me, I was drawn in by the warmth of her writing about food and love and life. It’s been a comforting and delicious read so far. Join me and let me know what you think? #WhatNatsReads #AprilBookPick
The "Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace" actress also revealed that she loves working with special effects.
"Green screen in acting is kind of the purest form of acting, because you're inventing both what's outside of you, but also what's inside of you as an actor," she says.
She also offers some of her tips by demonstrating a scene.
The trailer concludes with Portman saying: "This is a joyful, creative process. Don't be afraid to make mistakes. Your job is to imagine someone else's life."
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Wow can you imagine , having a degree from Harvard, having made her first film at 35 , getting awards , all at this young age ... she is an achiever and a role model for many .