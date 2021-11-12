Natalie Viscuso gives a sweet shoutout to boyfriend Henry Cavill; Calls him the 'greatest man'

Looks like Henry Cavill's girlfriend Natalie Viscuso is his biggest fan. The Witcher actor, 38, received a nice shoutout on Instagram from Viscuso, 32, who complimented him on his new Hollywood Reporter post. Viscuso captioned a picture of her boyfriend's magazine cover on Thursday with a message of support for Cavill.

Check out her post here:

"I am so, so proud of you, Henry. You truly are the greatest man I have ever known," she wrote in the caption."The Hollywood Reporter did an incredible job with this cover story - it really is a great read. SO PROUD I'm literally crying." However, as per PEOPLE, Viscuso and Cavill made their Instagram debut in April, soon after they were spotted walking together. Cavill captioned a shot of himself and Viscuso playing chess with a sweet caption, "This is me looking quietly confident shortly before my beautiful and brilliant love Natalie, destroys me at chess."

Viscuso posted the same picture at the time, playfully writing alongside her photo, "Just teaching my dear Henry how to play some chess...or...maybe he let me win." Cavill has kept his relationship fairly quiet, telling The Hollywood Reporter that he tries to keep his personal and professional lives apart. "I tend to slip off the radar when not working," Cavill said.

While her boyfriend's business puts him in the limelight, Viscuso works behind the scenes with the exception of a short cameo on MTV's My Super Sweet 16 in 2005, when her birthday party was included in the show's inaugural season. According to her LinkedIn page, via PEOPLE, Viscuso is presently the vice president of television and digital studios at Legendary Entertainment.

