Natasha Blasick reacts to Jamie Foxx’s sudden hospitalization: All we have in this world is our health

Jamie Foxx was recently hospitalised and his former co-star Natasha Blasick was “freaking out” until she received an update from a friend about the former’s health. She said that Foxx's health update made her feel “so much better.” The actress texted Jamie’s close friend about his recovery and got some reassurance. Recently, in a conversation with a tabloid, Natasha reacted to the sudden news of Jamie’s health scare.

Natasha Blasick reacts to Jamie Foxx’s sudden hospitalization

In a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, Natasha said, “I was texting him, and just yesterday I talked to his friend, who's like really in touch with him. I was, like, really freaking out [with] all of the news that he's getting worse. So I was texting [his friend], and he's like, 'No, no, no, he's recovering.' "

She further added, “So just hearing that he was recovering made me feel so much better. And my friend yesterday reached out to me, and she's like, 'Let's pray together,' I mean, it's really crazy. All we have in this world is our health. Our life. So it's very scary."

Furthermore, talking about the Oscar winner’s nature, Natasha said, “I think he's such a wonderful person. He brings so much light and laughter into this world. And I just hope in times like this [that] he feels it back, that we think about him and we pray for him.”

Jamie Foxx’s health update

Reportedly, Jamie is steadily improving as he works toward recovery in a Georgia medical facility. The actor’s friends including Kerry Washington, LeBron James, Martin Lawrence, Tracy Morgan, Kevin Hart, and Steve Harvey have all publicly acknowledged the star's private health battle and extended their recovery wishes.

It was over three weeks after his hospitalization, and recently, Foxx took to his Instagram account and interacted with his fans for the very first time. In his post on Instagram, Jamie expressed his gratitude and said he is 'feeling blessed'.

