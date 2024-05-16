Natasha Lyonne Is To Join Marvel's Highly-Anticipated The Fantastic Four Reboot; DEETS

The superhero fanatics are surely in for a treat, as Marvel Studios is not stopping to include acclaimed names in its upcoming movie. With an already mind-blowing addition to the cast of their film, The Fantastic Four, just announced days ago, Natasha Lyonne is set to join the first family of the MCU.

The Emmy-nominated actor is just another highlight within the superhero tales that will soon amaze Marvel heads.

The Fantastic Four cast

The movie that already had a grand cast when people were first introduced to the lead actors is continually getting much better. The forthcoming project of Marvel Studios, which is also one of the most anticipated ones, will now portray the talent of Natasha Lyonne.

This Emmy-nominated actress is the latest star to join the amazing cast of The Fantastic Four in an undisclosed role.

Just a few days ago, Ralph Ineson was announced to play the most important villain in the storyline of the superhero family. The British actor will be playing the role of a cosmic villain, Galactus. This god-like entity is known to feed on planets in the Marvel comics. Besides Ineson, Julia Garner was announced to play the female version of Silver Surfer, Shalla-Bal. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

The main cast of The Fantastic Four was announced on this year’s Valentine's Day. Here, Pedro Pascal will be playing the role of Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, while Vanessa Kirby will be Sue Storm, who is also the wife of Richards, and as per her superpowers, the Invisible Woman.

Besides these two great actors, the other two members of the team will be portrayed by Joseph Quinn as the brother of Sue Storm and Johnny Storm, aka the Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach will be playing the role of Ben Grimm, who also goes by the name of The Thing.

About The Fantastic Four

While the fans can’t wait to witness what exactly will happen in this highly anticipated movie, Matt Shakman will be directing The Fantastic Four.

The movie will be penned by Ric Pearson, Josh Friedman, and Jeff Kaplan, as well as by Ian Springer.

Similar to the announcement of Lyonne, even Paul Walter Hauser, as well as John Malkovich, have been added to the star cast of this Marvel Cinematic Universe movie in an undisclosed role.

The production for The Fantastic Four is set to begin this summer, while the movie currently has a release date of July 25, 2025.

ALSO READ: Who Is Shalla-Bal In Marvel's The Fantastic Four? All You Need To Know About Her