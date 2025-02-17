Natasha Rothwell Reflects on Jennifer Coolidge’s Absence in The White Lotus Season 3, Says, 'She's Such a...'

While The White Lotus is back for its third season, Natasha Rothwell confesses to missing Jennifer Coolidge while filming. Rothwell, reprising her Belinda Lindsey role, spoke at the show's premiere in Los Angeles and said Coolidge was a "great energy" and a person she could not work without.

Rothwell's character, a manager at the fictional White Lotus resort's spa, was a prime player in Season 1, developing an intimate but ultimately tragic relationship with Coolidge's character, Tanya McQuoid. They shared poignant moments as Tanya considered financing Belinda's wellness center before the plan collapsed. But Coolidge's Emmy-winning tenure on the series concluded in Season 2 when Tanya suffered a dramatic demise in the season finale.

"Jennifer is a vibe, man! I miss her!" Rothwell, 44, said to People, adding, "She's such a vibe and such a good hang, and just great energy."

Looking back at Tanya's explosive exit, Rothwell remembers watching the show and sending a text to Coolidge immediately after being stunned. "I was probably the most rabid fan of Season 2," she revealed on the Today show. "I remember the moment Jennifer died. I screamed and, like, threw my phone across the room, grabbed my phone, and texted Jennifer. I’m like, ‘Holy … what?’"

Despite being absent from Coolidge, Rothwell felt a sense of camaraderie with her new co-stars, including Parker Posey, Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, and Jason Isaacs. She said their experience on location bonded them, with serendipitous encounters and shared misadventures contributing to the atmosphere.

In the meantime, as per Deadline, Coolidge herself has indicated she's been upset about not appearing in the most recent season, laughing that she's "not a good sport about it." Nevertheless, she can't wait to see what lies ahead, teasing that The White Lotus will still bring the surprise.

The White Lotus Season 3 aired on Sunday, February 16, on HBO and Max.