Nathalie Emmanuel, Colman Domingo, Nick Wechsler & more pens tribute to Michael K. Williams; Read tweets

The actor's performance was often recognized by accolades, including three Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor
The world is in shock after the death of renowned actor Michael K. Williams, who was discovered dead in his New York City residence on Monday. The actor from Lovecraft Country and The Wire was just 54 years old when he died, and no foul play is suspected. Although nothing has been verified, it has been reported by the New York Post that a narcotic overdose is the probable cause of death.

Meanwhile, The actor's performance was often recognized by accolades, including three Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his roles in "When They See Us," "The Night Of," and "Bessie." For his performance on "Lovecraft Country," he is presently nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. As per NYP, The intensity of his performances often worsened his drug problems, he said in numerous interviews, and he admitted to taking cocaine both during the filming of "The Wire" and "The Night Of."

From 2002 through 2008, Williams featured in all five seasons of "The Wire," with his role becoming more prominent with each season. With a prominent scar that spanned the length of his face, Williams claimed most people who encountered him on the street nicknamed him "Omar," although he never resembled the figure.

In addition to acting, Williams has dabbled in factual storytelling, most notably hosting and executive producing a VICELAND docuseries titled "Black Market with Michael K. Williams" in 2016.

