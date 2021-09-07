Nathalie Emmanuel, Colman Domingo, Nick Wechsler & more pens tribute to Michael K. Williams; Read tweets

The world is in shock after the death of renowned actor Michael K. Williams, who was discovered dead in his New York City residence on Monday. The actor from Lovecraft Country and The Wire was just 54 years old when he died, and no foul play is suspected. Although nothing has been verified, it has been reported by the New York Post that a narcotic overdose is the probable cause of death.

Many celebrities have already paid homage to Michael, on Twitter, who has given us so many unforgettable performances throughout the years.

Ugh this one hurts Michael K Williams was one of the best to ever do it. And was a really warm, sweet man the few times I had the pleasure of meeting him. #RIPMichaelKWilliams — Nathalie Emmanuel (@missnemmanuel) September 6, 2021

Truly gutted on hearing the passing of Michael K. Williams. A tremendous actor. — Colman Domingo (@colmandomingo) September 6, 2021

Michael K Williams was a magnificent Artist. We have lost an important storyteller way to soon. My heart is with all who loved him. #RIP — Debra Messing(@DebraMessing) September 6, 2021

I legitimately gasped when I read the news. The dude was one of the best. Absolutely loved his work. This kills me. — Nick Wechsler (@Nick_Wechsler) September 6, 2021

This is utterly devastating. Sweet Michael. You were one of the greatest actors ever. Rest In Peace. 'The Wire' actor Michael K. Williams found dead in NYC apartment https://t.co/zTBtSvyveH via @nypmetro — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) September 6, 2021

He used his remarkable gift to bring stories to life. He mastered his craft, and used his art to break down barriers. Many of us came to know him as Omar. To his family, I pray peace and comfort during this devastating time. Michael K. Williams, rest in strength. — Charles Booker (@Booker4KY) September 6, 2021

Heartbroken to learn of Michael's passing. It was an honor to have had the opportunity to work with such a talented artist and human being. A true force of nature. Rest In Power, my friend. https://t.co/19Gp0yKvsa via @variety — Dustin Lance Black (@DLanceBlack) September 6, 2021

Meanwhile, The actor's performance was often recognized by accolades, including three Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his roles in "When They See Us," "The Night Of," and "Bessie." For his performance on "Lovecraft Country," he is presently nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. As per NYP, The intensity of his performances often worsened his drug problems, he said in numerous interviews, and he admitted to taking cocaine both during the filming of "The Wire" and "The Night Of."

From 2002 through 2008, Williams featured in all five seasons of "The Wire," with his role becoming more prominent with each season. With a prominent scar that spanned the length of his face, Williams claimed most people who encountered him on the street nicknamed him "Omar," although he never resembled the figure.

In addition to acting, Williams has dabbled in factual storytelling, most notably hosting and executive producing a VICELAND docuseries titled "Black Market with Michael K. Williams" in 2016.

