Nathalie Emmanuel recalls Emilia Clarke having her back when someone commented on her revealing GoT costume

Game of Thrones actress Nathalie Emmanuel recently opened up about her bond with Emilia Clarke. She also spoke the reactions to her character's death.

Game of Thrones ended last summer. The HBO show starred Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, and more in the lead. Nathalie Emmanuel also played an integral part in the series. For fans who have forgotten (how could you), she played the role of Missandei on the hit period drama. Given that her role required to stand beside Emila's Daenerys Targaryen, Nathalie, and Emilia they grew close on the sets. The actress now looked back at the filming of the show and recalled an unfortunate memory.

Speaking with Vogue in their new interview, Nathalie revisited an episode that took place in the first season. The Fast & Furious star remembered when an extra on the set commented on the actress's revealing outfit. Nathalie said Emilia had her back during the incident. "In my first season, my costume was pretty revealing, and there was an incident with an extra who made a comment about it on set – I mean, typical – and Emilia straightaway had my back. It got handled," she said.

"She and I always looked out for each other. If you're the only girls on a male-dominated set, it bonds you in a certain way," she added. Speaking about their bond, Nathalie said the two actresses got along like house on fire. "Emilia and I got on like a house on fire from the beginning. When I joined the cast, she had already been shooting Game of Thrones for a few years, and she was definitely ready to have some female energy around her," she said.

This isn't the first time Nathalie has spoken about her bond with Emilia. In a past interview with People, she said, "Emilia, as a friend and colleague, is just such a joy. I really have thoroughly loved working with her. I loved learning from her. And we just check in with each other every so often.” At the time she also deemed Emilia as a "beast." "I remember coming back to work and hearing about [her surgeries] and being like, ‘Wow, it’s just so crazy and there you are, ready to go back to work.’ She’s such a beast. As a woman, she really picks herself up and keeps going," she said.

Nathalie also remembered how she prepared for the role. She recalled watching a "millions of videos of translators" to prepare for her role. "Once I landed the role, I got completely thrown in at the deep end – especially when it came to languages. Missandei is obviously this great linguist, and I became really committed to learning Valyrian – high Valyrian and low Valyrian, which are as different as Latin and Italian," she said.

"David [J Peterson], who created the languages for the TV series, is an absolute genius. Sometimes when I was being really obsessive, [show creators] Dan [Weiss] and David [Benioff] would be like, 'Nathalie, there is literally only one person on earth who knows this language and whether you're pronouncing that correctly.' And I'd be like, 'I know, but I'm still going to get it right,'" Nathalie said.

Nathalie also addressed the fan reactions to her character's death in the finale season. The actress revealed the reactions led to reflecting a lot more. "It definitely caused me to reflect a lot more – about race and diversity more generally. At the end of the day, if there’s ever a show on the level of Game of Thrones again, representation has to be part of the conversation from the beginning," she said.

"That way, there’s no single person who has to represent every other person of colour. It’s a conversation I used to have a lot with Jacob [Anderson], who played Grey Worm, the only other major non-white character in the series. We were always really conscious of how much our being part of Game of Thrones mattered to people. It made us really protective of Missandei and Grey Worm," she added.

What are your thoughts on the Game of Thrones ending? Let us know your reviews in the comments below.

Share your comment ×