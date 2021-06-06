Nathalie Emmanuel reveals how other projects assumed she’d do ‘anything’ after nude scenes in Game of Thrones

Nathalie Emmanuel recently opened up about working post her appearance in Game of Thrones. Scroll down to see what she said.

Game of Thrones alum Nathalie Emmanuel recently spoke about filming features after her role in the highly-acclaimed series. In a chat on the Make It Reign podcast, the 32-year-old alum opened up about expectations following her run on GOT. “When I did Game of Thrones I agreed toward certain nude scenes or nudity within the show,” she said. “And the perception from other projects, when the role required nudity, that I was just open to do anything because I did it on that one show,” she revealed.

“What people didn’t realize is I agreed [to] terms and specific things for that one particular project, and that doesn’t necessarily apply to all projects,” she continued. “I’ve had people challenge me and be like, ‘But this part requires that,’ and I said, ‘That’s fine if you require that in the part; I don’t feel comfortable doing that level of nudity. I will do this amount, you know, I can do this, which I think is necessary for the part,’” she explained.

“Frankly, if someone was, like, ‘Well we need this nudity,’ I would be, like, ‘Well, thank you very much, I appreciate your interest but that’s just not what I feel is necessary for this part and it’s a difference of opinion and creative differences and that’s fine.’” Nathalie clarified that those situations are rare. “Nine times out of 10, people are much more solutions-based and want to come to a compromise,” she said.

