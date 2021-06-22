National Selfie Day: Paris Hilton drops a throwback of when Britney Spears and her 'invented the selfie'

Paris Hilton shares throwback photos with Britney Spears from 2006 to celebrate National Selfie Day.

Paris Hilton joined the National Selfie Day celebrations as she took to Instagram to share a throwback post that showed her alongside Britney Spears in some adorable pictures. As per Hilton's Instagram post, the photos were from 15 years ago and from the time when Spears and her "invented the selfie." Hilton had previously shared a post in 2017 that showed Britney and her together in cute selfies.

We have to say, Britney and Paris' selfies did give us a major throwback considering it took us back to the time the BFFs were often spotted with each other. The photos of Britney and Paris in the throwback post, date back to 2006, probably a time when only icons like Spears and Hilton were clicking selfies.

Recently, Hilton opened up about her friendship with Britney in an interview with Andy Cohen when she said, "She is so sweet and so innocent and such a nice girl. We just talk about happy things. Music, fashion… fun things. I never like to bring up negative things and make people feel uncomfortable so I've never talked about [the conservatorship] with her."

Check out Paris Hilton's post here:

Britney's conservatorship came into the limelight ever since the New York Times documentary, Framing Britney Spears released, leaving not only her fans but also those from the industry surprised about the state of affairs of Spears' life.

Talking about Spears' conservatorship, Hilton told Cohen, "After just working your whole life and working so hard, she's this icon and I just feel like she has no control of her life whatsoever and I just don't think that's fair."

ALSO READ: Britney Spears REVEALS if she will ever return to the stage in a new video message to fans

Share your comment ×