National Society Of Film Critics: Nickel Boys And A Real Pain Win Big; Read Complete Winners’ List Below

The National Society of Film Critics announced this year’s bests of the movie lot, wherein the Nickel Boys and A Real Pain win the maximum number of titles. The ceremony was held on Saturday, January 4, when the voting committee settled down to decide on which movie went ahead to impress the audience and the critics.

Apart from the two mentioned above, All We Imagined as Light and No Other Land too went on to bag the prizes on the event night. Scroll down to read the complete winner’s list.

Best Director
Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine as Light
Runners-up: RaMell Ross, Nickel Boys; Sean Baker, Anora

Best Screenplay
Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain
Runners-up: Radu Jude, Do Not Expect Too Much from the End of the World; Sean Baker, Anora

Best Picture
Nickel Boys
Runners-up: Anora, All We Imagine as Light

Best Actress
Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hard Truths
Runners-up: Mikey Madison, Anora; Ilinca Manolache, Do Not Expect Too Much from the End of the World

Best Actor
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Runners-up: Adrien Brody, The Brutalist; Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Best Supporting Actress
Michele Austin, Hard Truths
Runners-up: Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Nickel Boys; Natasha Lyonne, His Three Daughters

Best Supporting Actor
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Runners-up: Guy Pearce, The Brutalist; Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown; Adam Pearson, A Different Man

Best Film Not in the English Language
All We Imagine as Light
Runners-up: Do Not Expect Too Much from the End of the World, The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Best Nonfiction Film
No Other Land
Runners-up: Dahomey, Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat

Best Cinematography
Jomo Fray, Nickel Boys
Runners-up: Lol Crawley, The Brutalist; Jarin Blaschke, Nosferatu

Best Experimental Film
The Ballad of Suzanne Césaire

Film Heritage Award
To Save and Project: The MoMa International Festival of Film Preservation

Special Citation for a Film Awaiting U.S. Distribution
No Other Land

Film Heritage Award
IndieCollect

Film Heritage Award
Scott Eyman

