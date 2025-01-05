National Society Of Film Critics: Nickel Boys And A Real Pain Win Big; Read Complete Winners’ List Below

The National Society of Film Critics announced this year’s bests of the movie lot, wherein the Nickel Boys and A Real Pain win the maximum number of titles. The ceremony was held on Saturday, January 4, when the voting committee settled down to decide on which movie went ahead to impress the audience and the critics.

Apart from the two mentioned above, All We Imagined as Light and No Other Land too went on to bag the prizes on the event night. Scroll down to read the complete winner’s list.

Best Director

Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine as Light

Runners-up: RaMell Ross, Nickel Boys; Sean Baker, Anora

Best Screenplay

Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain

Runners-up: Radu Jude, Do Not Expect Too Much from the End of the World; Sean Baker, Anora

Best Picture

Nickel Boys

Runners-up: Anora, All We Imagine as Light

Best Actress

Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hard Truths

Runners-up: Mikey Madison, Anora; Ilinca Manolache, Do Not Expect Too Much from the End of the World

Best Actor

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Runners-up: Adrien Brody, The Brutalist; Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Best Supporting Actress

Michele Austin, Hard Truths

Runners-up: Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Nickel Boys; Natasha Lyonne, His Three Daughters

Best Supporting Actor

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Runners-up: Guy Pearce, The Brutalist; Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown; Adam Pearson, A Different Man

Best Film Not in the English Language

All We Imagine as Light

Runners-up: Do Not Expect Too Much from the End of the World, The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Best Nonfiction Film

No Other Land

Runners-up: Dahomey, Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat

Best Cinematography

Jomo Fray, Nickel Boys

Runners-up: Lol Crawley, The Brutalist; Jarin Blaschke, Nosferatu

Best Experimental Film

The Ballad of Suzanne Césaire

Film Heritage Award

To Save and Project: The MoMa International Festival of Film Preservation

Special Citation for a Film Awaiting U.S. Distribution

No Other Land

Film Heritage Award

IndieCollect

Film Heritage Award

Scott Eyman

