Naya Rivera Death: Fans to organise a candlelight vigil for the Glee star at Lake Piru in August

After the untimely passing of Glee star Naya Rivera, her die-hard fans are coming together to organise a candlelight vigil to pay tribute to the actress. Read below for more details on the candlelight vigil.

It's hard to believe the circumstances under which the world had to say goodbye to Naya Rivera. It was on July 8, when the Glee star had gone on a boating trip with her four-year-old son, Josey Hollis Dorsey. However, a few hours later, the rented boat saw Josey alone with no trace of Naya. After five days on constant searching by the authorities, her body was finally found on July 13, which happened to be her Glee co-star, Cory Monteith's seventh death anniversary.

Just like her family members and close friends, Rivera's die-hard fans are also heartbroken over the actress' passing and have decided to band together to organise a candlelight vigil to pay tribute to the Step Up: High Water star. Naya's Twitter fanpage @NAYAarmy shared a poster of the upcoming candlelight vigil which aims at celebrating Rivera's life and see the joy she brought many of her fans. The candlelight vigil will take place at Lake Piru on August 1.

@NAYAarmy tweeted, "It’s a little far away mostly to give people that are traveling, time to take off work and be able to be a part of this. Time is at 5 since it gets hot but doesn’t mean you can’t be there before. I hope many of you can make it! Share it to those you think might want to go!"

Meanwhile, Naya's family recently shared a statement that read as, "It’s a little far away mostly to give people that are traveling, time to take off work and be able to be a part of this. Time is at 5 since it gets hot but doesn’t mean you can’t be there before. I hope many of you can make it! Share it to those you think might want to go!"

Rest in peace, Naya Rivera.

Share your comment ×