Naya Rivera Disappearance: Police not sure if they will find Glee star's body due to 'complicated' search

The search for Naya Rivera continues after the Glee star went missing and presumed dead during a boating trip with her son, Josey Hollis Dorsey, 4, to Lake Piru, California. Read below to know what the police had to share about the ongoing search and investigation.

The world was in for a shock when reports came through that Naya Rivera of Glee fame was missing and presumed dead during a boating trip with her four-year-old son, Josey Hollis Dorsey, to Lake Piru, California. A press conference was held by Ventura County Sheriff’s Office as Sgt. Kevin Donoghue revealed that they don't know if they will find the 33-year-old actress' body. "If the body is entangled in something underneath the water it may never come up. We don't know," Kevin confessed, via People.

Moreover, Donoghue explained that it was a "complicated" search as the visibility of the lake is terrible. Since there are a lot of trees and plants that are under the water, it could cause "entanglement" which makes it unsafe for divers and therefore, a complicated search. Earlier, the police had revealed to People that they were confident over the fact that Rivera is still in the water. They've looked for any clues, such as personal items or footprints to indicate that she made it out of the water alive. Since there was an absence of any such evidence, police believe that she drowned and hence, the focus of the search right now is in the water. "She could have suffered a medical episode. We just don’t know. We won’t know until we find her," Kevin admitted to People.

Detectives are also investigating Naya's credit card statements making sure there were no charges anywhere but it's come to no avail. "We want to bring closure for the family, so we really are putting our best effort forward," Donoghue shared.

Naya's personal belongings like purse and ID were recovered on the boat. As for whether Rivera had a life vest on (an adult life jacket was procured on the boat while Josey wore one), Kevin explained that they would have found Rivera floating which is not the case.

For now, Donoghue disclosed that the search, with 80 people actively involved, will continue. "The decision to end the search will be really formulated when we are confident we have done everything we can do to search as much as we can search, but we are not there yet," Kevin disclosed.

We hope Naya is safe and sound. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for the updates.

Share your comment ×