Naya Rivera disappearance: Police shares update after searching surrounding buildings: Nothing came of it

Since Naya Rivera’s tragic disappearance during a boat trip last week, authorities have spared no effort in the search of the Glee star. As the search continues, Ventura County Sheriff’s Office shared an update on recent developments.

The search for Naya Rivera continues as there is no sign of the Glee star. Officials shared rescue plans on Sunday and said that they would be searching the cabins surrounding Lake Piru, where she was last seen. “In today’s search for Naya Rivera, cabins and outbuildings in the surrounding area will be checked once again, as well as the shoreline,” the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office updated on Sunday (July 12). “This has been part of the ongoing search effort since her disappearance on Wednesday afternoon. Boat crews continue to scan the lake.”

The cabins were searched on Sunday, and an official confirmed the search was completed and, “They’re not occupied. Nothing came of it.” The focus of the search was also “on the shoreline.” “They were just doing the shoreline to make sure nothing has changed. There were a lot of folks that were talking on social media about, ‘Oh, check the cabins. Maybe she’s there, maybe she’s hanging out,’” one official said, adding they “did go to a couple of the cabins that were on the north end of the lake, that’s all that’s out there, and nothing came of it.”

“There’s no evidence to say she left the water. It appears to be 100 percent just a tragic drowning,” they added. While they have been searching for days now, the water in Lake Piru has made things difficult. “It’s not like typical waters, which are crystal clear, this is murky, cold lake water.” “The ground is covered in trees and shrubs, so it’s hampering our efforts for sure. So they have to go very slowly, so when they see the sonar vision coming back on their screen, the slower they go, the clearer it is,” they added. “The faster they go, the more elongated it becomes and harder to tell.”

The 33-year-old Glee star went swimming in the lake while boating with her son Josey, 4, and he told authorities she never came back to the boat. Naya has been presumed dead as she wasn't found within the 24 hours of being missing.

Our continued thoughts are with her family and loved ones.

