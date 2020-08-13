Naya Rivera’s 4 year old son Josey Dorsey is ‘coping well’ as he grasps that his mother is gone: Report

Following Naya Rivera’s son who was with the star in her last moments is reportedly doing better now post the tragic boating accident. Sources also revealed that even though he is coping well, the 4-year-old is struggling to understand that his mother is gone.

Naya Rivera’s 4-year-old son Josey Dorsey is doing better with each day that goes by, following his mother’s tragic and untimely death a month ago. A source spoke to Entertainment Tonight about how the four-year-old, who was found alone on a pontoon boat when his mom and former Glee actress went missing in Lake Piru last month. “This has been an unbelievably difficult time for her family and loved ones,” the insider shared with ET, adding that Josey is “doing better every day.”

Josey is now with his father, actor Ryan Dorsey, full time and gets frequent visits from his aunt Nickayla, Naya‘s younger sister. The source also added that Josey is “coping well, and some days he seems like an ordinary happy-go-lucky kid” but does understand that “that his mother is gone and that he grasps the finality of death.”

“Ryan’s whole world is Josey right now,” they revealed. “Ryan is still grieving and is very much struggling with the loss of Naya, but he stays strong and keeps going for the sake of his son.” The source went on to add that “Ryan would do anything for Josey. Right now, he’s really laying low and staying out of the public eye so he can completely focus on Josey and try to figure out how to navigate this new normal.”

In case you missed it, following a boating accident where Glee alum Naya Rivera drowned at Lake Piru last month, the actress was laid to rest in a private funeral, just before fans visited Lake Piru for a vigil.

ALSO READ: Glee star Naya Rivera passes away at 33, authorities found the body at Lake Piru

Share your comment ×