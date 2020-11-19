Naya Rivera‘s ex husband Ryan Dorsey suing Ventura County for ‘wrongful death and negligent infliction’?

Naya Rivera‘s ex-husband Ryan Dorsey is reportedly suing Ventura County, California, as well as United Water Conservation District and Ventura County’s Parks and Recreation Management for “wrongful death and negligent infliction of emotional distress.

Apparently, the paperwork states that the boat that Naya and Josey were in on July 8 at Lake Piru, where she died, did not comply with Coast Guard safety standard. Naya‘s autopsy was revealed back in September that revealed devastating details about her death. Stating that the former Glee star died on July 8 after going boating at Lake Piru with her four-year-old son Josey. The original story said that she and her son went for a swim and that she helped him back into the boat, but she never got back into the boat.

But in September the authorities stated via People magazine, that Josey told the investigators that he and Naya counted “1, 2, 3″ and then jumped off the pontoon boat and into the lake. After they got in the water, Josey says that his mom told him to get back on the boat. “She helped him onto the boat and then he then heard [Naya] yell ‘help’ and she put her arm in the air. She then disappeared into the water,” the report stated. The report also gave some insight into Naya‘s health and how she had a history of vertigo “that would get worse when she was in the water.” The report stated, “The decedent would have vertigo to the point of vomiting, but she learned to control the symptoms with antihistamines.”

For the unversed, Naya was confirmed dead on July 13 at the age of 33 after her body was discovered in the lake.

