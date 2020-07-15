  1. Home
Naya Rivera’s family mourns her untimely death in a moving statement: Heaven gained our sassy angel

Naya Rivera’s family just released their first public statement since the tragic accident. After a painful week, the family is grieving her untimely death. They continue to remember the legacy Naya leaves behind.
After five agonizing days of a search operation at Lake Piru, the body of the former Glee actress was recovered. Naya Rivera, a daughter, mother and sister, was 33. While nothing will alleviate the family’s pain over this untimely accident, the family is doing their best to cope. They recently released their first public statement to Deadline by Rivera’s manager Gladys Gonzalez on their behalf, Rivera’s family chose to focus on Naya’s “everlasting legacy and magnetic spirit” witnessed both in front of and behind the camera.  

 

"We are so grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers for Naya, Josey and our family over the past week," the statement read. "While we grieve the loss of our beautiful legend, we are blessed to honour her everlasting legacy and magnetic spirit. Naya was an amazing talent, but was an even greater person, mother, daughter and sister."

 

“Heaven gained our sassy angel. We kindly request that our privacy be respected during this very difficult time,” the moving statement concluded.

 

On Monday, July 14, Rivera's body was recovered from the Southern California lake where she went missing five days prior while boating with her 4-year-old son. Just yesterday, the Ventura County Medical Examiner determined she died in an accidental drowning. Rivera's family also expressed their gratitude to the law enforcement sheriffs who worked to bring her home. 

 

"Thank you to the men and women of the Ventura, Tulare, and San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Departments for your commitment and unwavering effort to find Naya. We extend endless gratitude and ovation to the heroine who found her. Thank you to her friends, colleagues, and fans for your continuous support," the family said in their statement.

