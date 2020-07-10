Naya Rivera's ex husband Ryan Dorsey is distraught by the actress' disappearance; Reunites with son Josey, 4

Naya Rivera's son, Josey Hollis Dorsey, 4, has reunited with his father, Ryan Dorsey, after being found alone on a boat in Lake Piru, California, while the Glee star is missing and presumed dead. Read below for more details.

Naya Rivera's disappearance has shocked the world to its very core as the police continue the 'complicated' search for the actress who is presumed dead. The Glee star had gone on a boating trip to Lake Piru, California, along with her son, Josey Hollis Dorsey, 4. However, after three and a half hours, the rented pontoon boat only had Josey with his life vest on while Naya went missing. Rivera's ex-husband Ryan Dorsey's LA housemate revealed to Daily Mail that the 36-year-old actor rushed to retrieve his son as soon as he found out about the upsetting news.

Moreover, the friend added that the 33-year-old actress was in LA recently working but he had no clue as to where she was living. They're only aware of the things that have been reported by the press. Moreover, Naya hadn't been in contact with Ryan and didn't tell him about the boating trip with their son. While Dorsey had no idea, his friend shared how it was a horrible circumstance and that they're hoping for the best. Daily Mail also snapped Ryan holding Josey in his arms as this is their first spotting since Naya's disappearance. They were captured while leaving the Step Up: High Water star's sister Nickayla Rivera's home in Valencia.

The Ray Donovan star seemed extremely upset as he comforted his son and told the media that he was too distraught to answer any questions and stated that he had to care for his son.

Earlier, Captain Eric Buschow of the Ventura County Sheriff’s had updated on Josey revealing, "He’s in good health. The family is going through a very traumatic time right now," via LA Times.

According to US Weekly, Naya's mother Yolanda Rivera is "frightened and concerned" as she's reached out to loved ones to pray for her daughter's return. Moreover, a family prayer service was also held for Rivera's safe return.

We hope Naya is found safe and sound. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for the updates.

