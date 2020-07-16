  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Naya Rivera's ex husband Ryan Dorsey has 'barely slept' & can't imagine raising their son Josey without her?

Naya Rivera's tragic death has devastated her ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey, as the 36-year-old actor can't imagine raising their four-year-old son, Josey Hollis Dorsey, without the Glee star.
4923 reads Mumbai Updated: July 16, 2020 04:13 pm
Naya Rivera sadly passed away at the young age of 33, due to accidental drowning.Naya Rivera sadly passed away at the young age of 33, due to accidental drowning.
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

It was on July 13, five days since she went missing, when Naya Rivera's body was finally found by the authorities for her family, friends and even fans to get closure. On July 8, Naya and her four-year-old son, Josey Hollis Dorsey, had gone on a boating trip to Lake Piru but after a few hours, Josey was found alone on the rented boat. Her tragic death has definitely left a major impact on her ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey. The pair were married from 2014 to 2018.

"Ryan has barely slept. It’s just a nightmare. Although he wasn’t with Naya, it’s Josey’s mom. Josey needs his mom," a source revealed to People regarding Ryan's current state of mind. Moreover, the source added that Dorsey can't imagine raising Josey without Naya and that it's the most "devastating situation." Since the time the Glee star went missing, the 36-year-old actor and Josey have been spending every day with the late actress' family as they are all supporting each other while also taking care of the four-year-old boy, who meant the world to Rivera.

Ryan had even joined Naya's parents, Yolanda Rivera and George Rivera, and brother, Mychal Rivera, a day prior to Rivera's body being found, to venture into the water in the hopes of finding his ex-wife.

Naya's family had recently put out of statement thanking everyone for the outpouring and love for Naya as they shared, via US Weekly, "We are so grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers for Naya, Josey and our family over the past week. While we grieve the loss of our beautiful legend, we are blessed to honor her everlasting legacy and magnetic spirit. Naya was an amazing talent, but was an even greater person, mother, daughter and sister," and added, "Heaven gained our sassy angel. We kindly request that our privacy be respected during this very difficult time."

Rest in peace, Naya Rivera.

Credits :People,Getty Images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Katrina Kaif on Salman Khan, family, relationships & being friends with ex
Katrina Kaif Birthday Special: Take a look at the actor’s best traditional looks
Salman Khan: 5 times the superstar was miserably trolled
BTS: 7 Best Moments from 1st half of 2020
Celebs pay a heartfelt tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput
Shweta Tiwari and daughter Palak Tiwari play ‘How well do you know your mom?’
Hina Khan’s revelations about career, love and life
Aaliya Siddiqui on divorce from Nawazuddin Siddiqui: He had many affairs; his brother slapped me
Celebs and their alternate career choices REVEALED
Himanshi Khurana on her Lockdown To Do List, most googled search, fights, PM Modi’s speech & COVID 19
Nithya Menen on Jayalalithaa biopic, comparisons with Kangana Ranaut & Abhishek’s no kiss clause

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement