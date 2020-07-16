Naya Rivera's ex husband Ryan Dorsey has 'barely slept' & can't imagine raising their son Josey without her?

Naya Rivera's tragic death has devastated her ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey, as the 36-year-old actor can't imagine raising their four-year-old son, Josey Hollis Dorsey, without the Glee star.

It was on July 13, five days since she went missing, when Naya Rivera's body was finally found by the authorities for her family, friends and even fans to get closure. On July 8, Naya and her four-year-old son, Josey Hollis Dorsey, had gone on a boating trip to Lake Piru but after a few hours, Josey was found alone on the rented boat. Her tragic death has definitely left a major impact on her ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey. The pair were married from 2014 to 2018.

"Ryan has barely slept. It’s just a nightmare. Although he wasn’t with Naya, it’s Josey’s mom. Josey needs his mom," a source revealed to People regarding Ryan's current state of mind. Moreover, the source added that Dorsey can't imagine raising Josey without Naya and that it's the most "devastating situation." Since the time the Glee star went missing, the 36-year-old actor and Josey have been spending every day with the late actress' family as they are all supporting each other while also taking care of the four-year-old boy, who meant the world to Rivera.

Ryan had even joined Naya's parents, Yolanda Rivera and George Rivera, and brother, Mychal Rivera, a day prior to Rivera's body being found, to venture into the water in the hopes of finding his ex-wife.

Naya's family had recently put out of statement thanking everyone for the outpouring and love for Naya as they shared, via US Weekly, "We are so grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers for Naya, Josey and our family over the past week. While we grieve the loss of our beautiful legend, we are blessed to honor her everlasting legacy and magnetic spirit. Naya was an amazing talent, but was an even greater person, mother, daughter and sister," and added, "Heaven gained our sassy angel. We kindly request that our privacy be respected during this very difficult time."

Rest in peace, Naya Rivera.

