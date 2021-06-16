Naya Rivera's father George Rivera reveals her 5 year old son Josey is a 'really strong kid'

Following her demise, Naya Rivera's ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey, with whom she shares son Josey took charge and her sister moved in with Ryan to help raise him.

Glee alum Naya Rivera's tragic and untimely demise shocked Hollywood last year. For the unversed, the actress died due to drowning after she went out on a boat trip with her son on Lake Piru in California. While Naya drowned, her 5-year-old son Josey managed to survive. The tragic incident shocked Hollywood and even brought the cast of Glee together to pay their tributes.

Following her demise, Naya's ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey, with whom she shares Josey took charge and her sister moved in with Ryan to help raise him. In a latest interview with Entertainment Tonight, Naya's father George Rivera revealed how her 5-year-old son Josey is coping up with his mother's passing away.

He said, "Nickayla and Ryan, are doing a really great job. We handle him, and we talk to him just like he’s a 5-year-old going on 6. It’s no different, but when he wants to talk about his mother, we talk about his mother, in conversation. He’s growing up and handling it really well."

Elaborating on coping up with Naya's loss, George added, "It’s not like you’re talking about a ghost that’s floating around, right? He’s got memories as well, but boy is he coming around, right? Really strong kid."

Last month on Mother's Day, Ryan even shared an adorable photo of Josey and Naya and wrote, "We can’t say the word happy but we’ll say thank you for being a mother & giving me this sweet amazing boy. #mothersday."

