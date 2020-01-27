NBA legend Kobe Bryant dies in California helicopter crash; celebs mourn his untimely death

NBA legend Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash on Sunday. He was 41.
Popular Los Angeles Lakers champion Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash on Sunday. Kobe was considered to be one of the greatest basketball players of all – time who also enjoyed a massive fan following all over the world. As per reports, Bryant was travelling along with a few others on his private helicopter that crashed in the city of Calabasas, California. The reason behind the unfortunate crash is yet to be ascertained. Four more people reportedly died in the crash.

Kobe was often compared to another legendary player, Michael Jordan. As soon as the news about his death spread like wildfire on social media, numerous celebs and fans from around the world mourned the untimely demise of the NBA legend. Numerous international celebs including Justin Bieber, Jeffrey Wright, Gucci Mane, Khalid, Kyle Long were among others who reacted on the great player’s death through the medium of their respective social media handles.

As per the latest reports, Bryant’s 13 – year old daughter Gianna was also among the others declared dead in the crash. The legendary player is now survived by his wife Vanessa and daughters Natalia, Bianka and Capri. The former NBA star who retired back in the year 2016, was 41. For the unversed, Kobe had also received an Academy Award in 2018 for his short film titled ‘Dear Basketball.’ He was voted NBA’S Most Valuable Player back in the year 2008.

May his soul rest in peace!

