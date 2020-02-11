NBA star Dwyane Wade opens up about his child’s gender identity: We give her the opportunity to be herself

NBA star Dwyane Wade spoke about his 12-year-old child coming out as transgender and stated that he is a proud ally of the LGBTQ+ community. Read on to know more.

Dwyane Wade made an appearance on the latest episode of Ellen DeGeneres show and candidly spoke about being a proud father to a 12-year-old child who recently came out as transgender. He spoke about how he and his wife Gabrielle Union tried to collect as much education as they could on LGBTQ+ community after their daughter, who was born as a boy, revealed her gender identity. “First of all, me and my wife Gabrielle, we are proud parents of a child in the LGBTQ+ community and we are proud allies as well. We take our roles and responsibilities as parents very seriously,” he told Ellen.

Recalling the day Zaya, originally named Zion, came out as transgender, the Basketball superstar said she told them she is ready to live with her truth. “Once Zaya, our 12-year-old, came home… first, Zion. I don’t know if everyone knows, originally named Zion. Zion, born as a boy, came home and said, Hey, so I want to talk to you guys. I think going forward, I’m ready to live my truth. And I want to be referenced as she and her. I’d love for you guys to call me Zaya.”

He also stated that being parents, it is their job to get all the information they could about the subject so that they were ready to answer any kind of question their daughter came up with. “We just tried to figure out as much information as we [could] to make sure we give our child the best opportunity to be her best self,” she added. Last year, he defended Zaya against the trolls who commented on the crop top and long nails that Zaya was wearing at Thanksgiving dinner, back when they hadn’t publically disclosed her gender identity.

Read More