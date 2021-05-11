NBC refuses to air 2022 Golden Globes, calls for HFPA reform; Tom Cruise returns his Golden Globe awards

NBCUniversal cancels the 2022 Golden Globes amidst the controversy surrounding the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Tom Cruise returns his three Golden Globe awards.

The controversy surrounding HFPA has been baffling the corridors of Hollywood for quite some time. For the universe, HFPA is the institution behind the Golden Globe awards. As per the statement reported by Entertainment Tonight, NBC has issued its reason for not comprehending the upcoming 2022 Golden Globes, “We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform, However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes."

Based on the 2021 February’s Golden Globe awards, the LA Times reported that HFPA consists of no black member amidst its jury selection committee of international journalists. During the telecast of the award show, some of the high-ranking members from HFPA turned up on the stage and faced the issue head-on by committing that the organization will gain 13 percent, black members, in one year. Sacha Baron Cohen who picked up the honor for Best Actor Comedy in Golden Globes 2021 called out the HFPA while the telecast was still on including the two hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

Superstar Tom Cruise, as a sign of protest, has returned all three Golden Globe awards that he has won across the span of his career for Born on the Fourth of July, Jerry Maguire, and Magnolia. NBC has not abandoned the award show in its entirety as their statement read, “we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023." Based on the fact that HFPA delivers on its promise of cultural diversity and other executions.

